How to boost mental health through diet, according to Benenden Health

Cheryl Lythgoe, Matron at Benenden Health, shares her tips to support mental health through food.

YORK, England, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good diet is often associated with physical health, however maintaining energy levels and making sure to get the right nutrients keep the brain healthy too.

A healthy and nutritious diet plays an important role in supporting mental wellbeing and looking after oneself properly can also help to cope with stress. Here are Benenden Health's top eating habits to support mental health:

1.Gut first

The gut has a huge role to play in mental health, due to the two-way communication via the gut-brain axis. There has been lots of research on this recently, which describes how poor gut health can lead to poor mental health and visa-versa - highlighting the importance of eating foods to support overall gut health.

To do this, it is advisable to try eating a variety of plant-based foods, aiming for 30 'plant points' a week, achieving one score's point for each different type of vegetable, fruit, nut, seed, wholegrain or legume consumed. To incorporate something new, probiotics such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchee are great too.

2.Balance in blood sugar levels

Most people enjoy a sweet treat every now and then, however too many sugary snacks or drinks can cause a sugar spike, followed by a crash - often called 'the carb crash'. Instead of high-sugar snacks, swapping these out for more slow-release carbohydrates will help, these are found in wholegrain foods such as seeded or rye bread, brown pasta, oats, brown rice, quinoa and sweet potatoes.

Caffeine and alcohol can both cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels too. Therefore, it is recommended to keep to a maximum of four caffeinated drinks a day, finishing the last one before 4pm. In terms of alcohol, a limit of 1-2 units a day is recommended.

3.More iron in

Not enough iron in a diet might result in low levels of oxygen in the blood - known as anaemia - which can lead to lethargy, weakness, tiredness and apathy. To reduce the risk of this, it is good to eat plenty of iron-rich foods such as red meat, poultry and fish, tofu, beans, pulses and fortified cereals.

What about mussels instead of steak? They are known to provide more iron gram for gram. Also, tea can prevent the absorption of iron from food, so avoiding tea with meals is advisable.

4.Eating more fish

Interestingly, omega-3 in the diet, either from oily fish or in the form of a daily supplement, has been shown to help alleviate symptoms of clinical depression. To benefit from this, it would help to aim for three portions of oily fish a week or consider a supplement that contains EPA and DHA.

For anyone vegan, there are also vegan EPA/ DHA supplements available in which the omega-3 fats are instead obtained from algae.

