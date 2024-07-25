Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Seneca Fire Engineering Will Join Coffman Engineers

Experienced Principal Adds Forensic Fire Engineering Services to Coffman's Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that Seneca Fire Engineering, LLC, a Georgia-based fire protection engineering consulting firm specializing in fire engineering forensics, has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize an asset purchase agreement on July 31, 2024. Coffman will welcome Dan Arnold, PE, FSFPE, the managing partner of Seneca Fire Engineering. He will join as a Principal Advisor and continue to conduct investigations and serve clients as before.

Dan Arnold, PE, FSFPE, of Seneca Fire Engineering

The transition to Coffman focuses on increasing capacity in services for Seneca Fire Engineering clients and adding comprehensive forensic fire engineering investigations and litigation support services to Coffman's clients.

Seneca Fire Engineering clients will continue to benefit from working directly with Dan Arnold and have access to the fire protection engineering resources offered by Coffman's team of over 100 fire protection engineers and designers nationwide.

"Seneca Fire Engineering's partnership with Coffman reinforces the successful collaboration we've shared for over four years. I will continue to conduct investigations and serve clients as I have for almost 25 years," said Arnold. "Additionally, Seneca Fire Engineering's clients will benefit from access to other fire protection and multidiscipline engineers across the country. This will allow me to serve clients for years to come."

Arnold is a highly respected fire protection engineer with more than 40 years of experience specializing in fire engineering forensics. He established Seneca Fire Engineering in 2001. Arnold has participated in thousands of fire engineering investigations and has qualified to provide testimony in numerous courts and jurisdictions. He is a registered fire protection engineer in 23 states and an elected Fellow in the Society of Fire Protection Engineers.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 900+ employees in 22 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. This year, Coffman is celebrating 45 years in business. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

