25.07.2024
Avio S.p.A.: Avio Partnership With US Army

COLLEFERRO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / AVIO S.p.A. and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center partner for the development and fast-prototyping of a solid rocket motor for surface-to-air applications. The project leverages on both parties' expertise to qualify the propulsion system in a design-to-manufacturing approach, offering the possibility for a future rapid transition to production.

AVIO LOGO

AVIO LOGO

Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio, commented: "We are honored to start this important defense partnership with US Army and are fully committed to support them to meet their challenging objectives."

Contact Information

Alessandro Agosti
Investor Relations
alessandro.agosti@avio.com

Nevio Quattrin
Investor Relations
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Francesco De Lorenzo
Media Relations
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

SOURCE: AVIO

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.