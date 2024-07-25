Avio S.p.A.: Avio Partnership With US Army

COLLEFERRO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / AVIO S.p.A. and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center partner for the development and fast-prototyping of a solid rocket motor for surface-to-air applications. The project leverages on both parties' expertise to qualify the propulsion system in a design-to-manufacturing approach, offering the possibility for a future rapid transition to production.

Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio, commented: "We are honored to start this important defense partnership with US Army and are fully committed to support them to meet their challenging objectives."

