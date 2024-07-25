Moxie Sozo Elevates Leadership Team With Anne Vaschetto as New Group Creative Director

Veteran creative director with a deep CPG background to lead Moxie Sozo's next chapter

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Moxie Sozo, the Boulder-based creative agency known for its boundary-pushing approach, welcomes its next innovative chapter with the addition of Anne Vaschetto as its new Group Creative Director. Vaschetto's deep expertise in the world of CPG positions her, and the agency, to reimagine how brands drive demand throughout the product life cycle.





Headshot of Anne Vaschetto, new Group Creative Director at Moxie Sozo.





Vaschetto's career spans top-tier global design agencies and pivotal in-house roles. Her past work includes innovative creative strategies for multiple brands within the Procter & Gamble, Kraft Foods, Constellation Brands, Nestlé, and Clif Bar & Company portfolios. Her experience covers every facet of brand building, from initial positioning to ongoing campaigns, making her a versatile force in the industry.

Before joining Moxie Sozo, Vaschetto's creative leadership shone as a Creative Director at Landor in Cincinnati and Chicago, and CBA Design in San Francisco. Her strategic insights were pivotal as the Design Director at Clif Bar & Company, where she orchestrated campaigns that solidified the brand's market dominance.

As Moxie Sozo's first Group Creative Director, Vaschetto's arrival marks a new era for the agency. Her role is critical to Moxie Sozo's ambition to become the definitive go-to-market expert across the CPG space, including food and beverage, personal care, household supplies, pet care, and supplements. Already an industry leader in brand identity and packaging development, Moxie Sozo's recent progression positions it to create value for clients at every stage of their market journey.

"We are excited to have Anne join our team," said Derek Springston, Chief Creative Officer at Moxie Sozo. "Her outstanding background and holistic branding approach are exactly what we need to elevate our capabilities. With her on board, we are uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive strategies that drive our clients' success across all business areas."

Vaschetto's leadership will guide the agency to new heights of excellence and innovation in the branding and design landscape. Her appointment is a testament to Moxie Sozo's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and delivering cutting-edge creative solutions.

About Moxie Sozo:

Moxie Sozo is a Boulder, Colorado-based creative agency with 25 years of specializing in branding, design, and go-to-market strategies. Renowned for its visually innovative and award-winning work, the agency partners with clients across various industries, including Boston Beer Company, Conagra Brands, Danone, Gimme Beauty, and Organic Valley. Moxie Sozo is building a comprehensive approach to combine market insights, creative strategy, and consumer-driven design to help brands thrive in competitive markets.

For more information about Moxie Sozo and its services, visit www.moxiesozo.com.

