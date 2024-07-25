EQT to sell its stake in fiber-to-the-home network Fiberklaar

EQT, which co-founded Fiberklaar in 2021, has agreed to sell its stake to co-shareholder Proximus

Since 2021, Fiberklaar has successfully become the leading independent fiber-to-the-home provider in the Flemish region of Belgium

Today, Fiberklaar has many active construction projects across Flanders and is well on track to bring fiber to households throughout the region

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell its majority stake in Fiberklaar (the "Company") to its co-shareholder Proximus, Belgium's largest telecom operator, for a purchase price of EUR 246 million.

Headquartered in Ghent, Fiberklaar is Flanders' leading independent fiber-to-the-home provider, rolling out a large-scale, open access network to households and small businesses. Today, Fiberklaar has many active construction projects across Flanders and is well on track to bring fiber to households throughout the region. Fiberklaar was founded as a joint venture in 2021 by EQT and Proximus, marking EQT's first partnership with a national telecoms incumbent.

Applying its experience in developing strong fiber companies in Europe and North America, EQT, alongside Proximus, has supported Fiberklaar in creating an efficient rollout engine to build a fiber network accessible to all operators. Since its formation, Fiberklaar has played an instrumental role in accelerating fiber deployment in the Flemish region, driving digital inclusion in Belgium which continues to lag other European countries in terms of fiber coverage.

Having achieved significant milestones during its ownership, EQT's exit is a natural next step for Fiberklaar. The Company now begins a new chapter in its journey to increase access to high-speed connectivity solutions in Belgium, while playing a role in Proximus' possible future cooperation agreements to roll-out fiber in Flanders.

Ulrich Köllensperger, Partner within the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure Advisory team, said: "Private capital has a huge role to play in supporting companies solving connectivity gaps and modernizing digital infrastructure. We are pleased to have helped Fiberklaar scale so quickly together with Proximus, drawing on our vast experience of multiple fiber-to-the-home rollout projects across geographies. We thank the entire Fiberklaar team for their contribution and look forward to following the Company's journey as it continues to foster digital inclusion and contribute to the prosperity of the Flemish Region."

Guillaume Boutin, CEO Proximus, said: "Over the past three years, Fiberklaar, with full support of EQT Infrastructure and Proximus, has transformed from a start-up into a strong deployment engine. Becoming the only shareholder of Fiberklaar will allow us to work more closely together and further increase the efficiency and quality of the fiber roll-out in Flanders, while capturing the value generated by synergies."

Jo van Gorp, CEO Fiberklaar, said: "I am very grateful to EQT for their great cooperation and support and look forward to the next phase of our partnership with our sole shareholder Proximus. Fiberklaar has played an instrumental role in accelerating fiber deployment in the Flemish region, driving digital inclusion in Belgium which continues to lag other European countries in terms of fiber coverage. We have achieved many impressive milestones over the last years with our most valued employees, construction partners and suppliers. With the valuable experience and know-how of the Proximus Group and the good relations with our stakeholders, Fiberklaar is well positioned to continue its mission to further roll out its high-quality and future-proof fiber network open to all."

The closing of the transaction is expected in the coming days.

