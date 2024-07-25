AEG's Sustainability Business Resource Group, People for the Planet @ AEG, Hosts Series of Employee Educational Activities during Plastic Free July

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / AEG:

In recognition of Plastic Free July, AEG's employee-led business resource group, People for the Planet @ AEG, organized a series of activities throughout the month aimed at educating employees about how to reduce plastic consumption in their personal lives.

"In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it's crucial to find ways to preserve what we care about most," said Kadamia Hubbard, a member of People for the Planet @AEG's leadership team. "Our Plastic Free July initiatives not only provided employees with practical knowledge and strategies for integrating sustainability into their personal journeys but also offered a wonderful chance to receive feedback on their expectations in the workplace. This dialogue helps us continually improve and align our efforts with what truly matters to our team."

From July 8 - 31, 2024, People for the Planet @ AEG hosted a Plastic Free July Bingo challenge that encouraged employees to completing at least five real-world activities that support plastic reduction for a chance to win a series of prizes. The challenges included such actions as joining a local beach or park clean up, shopping at farmers' markets to reduce plastic packaging, using Tupperware instead of Ziploc bags, and measuring their daily plastic usage, among others.

On July 10, the business resource group hosted a virtual workshop, "Sustainability 101: Reducing Your Carbon Footprint", which provided employees with valuable insights on how to incorporate sustainability into their daily lives. In addition to learning how to calculate their own carbon footprint, the workshop covered topics such as the basics of composting, hidden plastics found in everyday items, as well as offering practical tips for reducing, reusing, recycling plastics.

Additionally, on July 22, People for the Planet held a panel session, "Join the Groove: Women Leading Music Festivals & Sustainability", as part of their "Talking Green" discussion series. During the conversation, employees learned how AEG is incorporating eco-friendly practices into several areas of its music festivals. The conversation was moderated by Meghan Tierney, Senior Manager, Sustainability, AEG, and featured Sparr Rose, VP, Food and Beverage, Goldenvoice Festivals, Lara Fox, VP, Global Partnerships, AEG Presents, and Dre Hanna, VP, Production, Goldenvoice Festivals.

People for the Planet @ AEG's mission is to help drive the company's corporate sustainability objectives. Since 2008, AEG has worked hard to minimize its environmental impacts across the company's music, sports, ticketing, and real estate portfolios, while harnessing its unique platforms to influence broader action in the community. To learn more about AEG's sustainability initiatives, click here.

