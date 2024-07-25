Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces completion of the acquisition of 7% of the share capital of Galimmo SCA for a total consideration of 27 million euros, or 11.93 euros per share.

On June 28, 2024, Carmila granted to Capimmo1 a put option to sell its entire 7% stake in Galimmo SCA, exercisable until July 30, 2024.

Carmila has therefore consolidated its position as Galimmo SCA's controlling shareholder by increasing its stake to 99.8% of the share capital of Galimmo SCA.

As announced in the press release of July 1, 20242, Carmila will file a simplified tender offer in the coming weeks, followed by a squeeze-out, for the remaining shares in Galimmo SCA. The tender offer price, which will not be lower than €11.93 and will comply with squeeze-out provisions, will remain subject to the work of the independent expert appointed by Galimmo SCA in accordance with legal and regulatory provisions.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

This press release is available in the "Regulatory Information" section of Carmila's Finance webpage: https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/regulatory-information/

1 Capimmo, formerly Primonial Capimmo, is an entity managed by Præmia REIM France

2 https://www.carmila.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/24_07_01-Potential-stake-increase-in-Galimmo-SCA-to-99.9.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725981841/en/

Contacts:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

Pierre-Yves Thirion CFO

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49

PRESS

Elodie Arcayna Corporate Communications Director

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10