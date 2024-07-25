Sodexo SA: Sodexo successfully completes €1.75bn refinancing of the Sustainability linked Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 25, 2024 - Sodexo announces that it has amended and extended its core Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility for a further 5 years to July 2029 with two additional one-year extension options (up to 7 years in total). The facility has been upsized from circa €1.3bn to €1.75bn to incorporate its existing bilateral lines and will provide liquidity headroom for the Group. The facility remains aligned to Sodexo's external sustainability commitments.

There has been a strong appetite to participate in this facility, with all of Sodexo's existing banking partners providing commitments in addition to two newly invited banks. BNP Paribas and Société Générale are acting as Coordinators and Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Each of Banco Santander, S.A., Citibank, N.A. London Branch, Credit Industriel et Commercial and HSBC Continental Europe are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, and each of ING Bank N.V. French Branch, J.P. Morgan SE, Natixis, Wells Fargo Bank International UC, and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

