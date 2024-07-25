Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") provides the following update on the constitutional protective action filed against Ministry of Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition of Ecuador ("MATTE"), and the office of the Attorney General of Ecuador, on June 5, 2024, and accepted by the Court on June 12, 2024 (the "Protective Action").

The Protective Action challenged an environmental license issued to , Curimining S.A. ("Curimining"), on January 19, 2024, in relation to the El Domo - Curipamba Project (the "Project"). Curimining was named as an interested third party in the Protective Action. The Company is in a joint venture with Adventus Mining Corporation, which owns 75% of the Project and is the Operator. The Company owns 25% of the Project.

The Protective Action did not raise allegations about the substance of the environmental permits issued in connection with the Project. Instead, the Protective Action raised procedural allegations about the sufficiency of the consultative process followed by MAATE in issuing the permits. The Protective Action was not accompanied by a precautionary measure that sought to enjoin the continuing construction on the Project while the Protective Action was outstanding.

After the Protective Action was accepted by the Ecuadorian Court, a group of community members supporting the Project was added as an interested third party after the group submitted a petition with close to 800 signatures.

The Court proceeding was carried out in the Judicial Unit of the Canton of Las Naves, in Bolívar province of Ecuador, on July 23, 2024, and July 24, 2024. Following the conclusion of the hearing on July 24, 2024, the Court issued a binding oral ruling, rejecting the Protective Action. The Court concluded that the consultative process followed by MAATE in issuing the permits complied with applicable legal requirements. The Court will in due course issue a written ruling reflecting the oral ruling issued on July 24, 2024.

After the Court pronounced its ruling, the parties that filed the Protective Action advised the Court of their intention to appeal the Court's decision. The appeal will be heard by the Provincial Court of Justice of Bolívar in due course. No date for the appeal has been set.

As no precautionary measures were sought or granted, and as the Protective Action was rejected by the Court, construction on the Project can continue.

Fredy E. Salazar, President and CEO of Salazar Resources said: "We are very pleased with the decision of the Court and look forward to the continued development at El Domo."

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

