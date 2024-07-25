Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Successfully Submits Tender for C-Scrub Wash Chlorhexidine 4% to Supply NHS Scotland

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Decahedron Ltd ("Decahedron"), has successfully submitted its tender to supply the National Health Service (NHS) in Scotland with its antimicrobial wash, C-Scrub Wash Chlorhexidine 4% ("C-Scrub").

Decahedron has been invited to participate in the NHS Scotland tender for "Antiseptic Solutions and Hand Hygiene Products." Participation in this tender process is conducted on an invitation-only basis. The Company has successfully submitted its tender to supply the NHS in Scotland with its C-Scrub antimicrobial wash in 250ml and 500ml pack sizes.

C-Scrub, with 4% chlorhexidine gluconate, offers immediate and prolonged antimicrobial action for up to 6 hours, even in the presence of biological fluids. Ideal for routine hand disinfection, it targets bacteria, viruses, and fungi without promoting resistance. Suitable for iodine-sensitive users, it includes emollients for skin health and is cosmetically friendly. C-Scrub is perfect for healthcare environments, including hospitals, clinics, surgery rooms, emergency departments, wards, ICUs, and other medical facilities.

Cosmos Health expects to participate in additional tenders across the United Kingdom, including those with NHS England.

According to Grand View Research, the antibacterial products market in the UK is expected to grow from $656.5 million in 2020 to $733.0 million by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.

Suhel Bhutawala, Director of Decahedron, stated: "We are delighted to have been invited to participate in the tender for antiseptic solutions and hand hygiene products. Our team has successfully submitted our proposal, and we eagerly look forward to supplying NHS Scotland with our C-Scrub antimicrobial wash."

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are pleased to announce that we have successfully submitted our tender for C-Scrub and look forward to becoming a trusted supplier to NHS Scotland. The UK market is of great significance to Cosmos, and we are eager to participate in additional tenders for our products, including those for NHS England."

About the NHS

The National Health Service (NHS) is the publicly funded healthcare system in England and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is one of the world's largest single-payer healthcare systems. Funded primarily by the government through general taxation and supplemented by National Insurance contributions, the NHS is overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care. It provides healthcare services to all legal residents of England and residents from other UK regions, with most services being free at the point of use for most individuals. Additionally, the NHS conducts research through the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe® and C-Sept®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com