Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
25.07.24
21:20 Uhr
105,60 Euro
+8,87
+9,17 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 20:50 Uhr
149 Leser
Avio S.p.A.: Avio Partners With Raytheon to Build a More Resilient U.S. Defense Industrial Base for Solid Rocket Motor Production

COLLEFERRO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Avio signed a contract with Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE:RTX) business, leaders in defense solutions for the U.S. Government and Allied Demand, to initiate and progress the development of critical solid rocket motors for defense applications. The contract furthers the systems engineering work required to mature these solid rocket motors into a production-ready state.

AVIO LOGO

AVIO LOGO



"This partnership with Avio marks a commitment between our companies to work together to develop resilient and responsive production of solid rocket motors," said Bob Butz, vice president, operations and supply chain, Raytheon. "We will continue to develop and mature potential rocket motor solutions with Avio to ensure we can meet the increased long-term demand of our domestic and international customers."

Avio's planned investments in capability and capacity enable them to help support immediate customer demand. Avio is leveraging its Italian manufacturing and engineering teams' existing capabilities to support the maturation of Avio USA and to facilitate their domestic solid rocket motor manufacturing strategy. Avio USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avio headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

"We are leveraging our past experience and track record in solid rocket motors to help expand production capacity and develop new product lines to meet the growing demand," said Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio. "Avio and Avio USA are eager to partner with Raytheon to build a more resilient U.S. industrial base for rocket motors."

Contact Information

Alessandro Agosti
Investor Relations
alessandro.agosti@avio.com

Nevio Quattrin
Investor Relations
nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Francesco De Lorenzo
Media Relations
francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
