Advanced Call Center Technologies: Forbes Ranks Employee-Owned ACT in the Top 100 on America's Best Employers for Women 2024

ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies) announced as top ranked BPO on Forbes list of Best Employers for Women

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, is thrilled to announce being named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women. Forbes ranked ACT at #87 out of 600 companies on its list that is based on independent third-party research into the employee experience of thousands of employers in the US. This distinctive recognition also ranks ACT as:

#1 ranked business processing outsourcer (BPO) on the list

#2 overall in the Business Services and Supplies category

One of the highest ranked employee-owned companies

The final rankings for Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2024 were determined through an independent survey of more than 150,000 women working for companies that employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for women," said Hunter Croft, ACT President & CEO. "I'm proud to share that 50% of our senior leadership team are women, each an expert in their field, highly accomplished and reputed industry leaders. They bring a wealth of experience, perspective and vision to our team, which is a cornerstone of our success. We know that our diversity makes us stronger and delivers better business outcomes."

The award is presented by Forbes and global data and business intelligence leader Statista. The criteria for the award included working environment, pay equity, parental leave, and the company's handling of incidents related to sexual misconduct and discrimination. Women surveyed were also asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to others. Analysts also took into account the representation of women in executive and board positions at each company.

"We put an enormous amount of thought and operational design into being a better employer every single day. It means a lot to be recognized on a platform like Forbes, so that our work to create equity and opportunity for women internally can have an impact outside of ACT," said ACT Chief People Officer Adele Fransko. "From forming employee resource groups (ERG) like Women of ACTion, fostering community outreach and engagement in our communities, and providing channels for women to have a voice within our organization, we continuously seek new ways to create opportunities for advancement, growth and success for women."

The rankings placed the greatest weight on survey responses from current employees and former employees, but also factored in feedback from friends, family, and peers familiar with the industry. The 2024 criteria also took into account data from the past three years, giving greater weight to companies that have demonstrated consistently high ratings over time.

About ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

Contact Information

Zabrina Doerck

Chief Marketing Officer

zdoerck@acttoday.com

(215) 518-7718

SOURCE: Advanced Call Center Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.