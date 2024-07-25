Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Updated Monthly Cash Distribution Dates for July, August and September 2024 For its Series E Preferred Stock

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Updating the Series E Preferred Stock Record Dates and Payment Dates.

Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today corrected record and payment dates for the cash distributions for its Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2024.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 25 August 5 $ 0.104167 August 26 September 5 0.104167 September 25 October 4 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 168 farms, comprised of approximately 112,000 acres in 15 different states and over 49,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com