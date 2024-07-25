Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
24.07.24
09:31 Uhr
13,790 Euro
+0,120
+0,88 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,51013,85023:00
13,51013,86022:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 22:14 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Updated Monthly Cash Distribution Dates for July, August and September 2024 For its Series E Preferred Stock

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Updating the Series E Preferred Stock Record Dates and Payment Dates.

Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today corrected record and payment dates for the cash distributions for its Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2024.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2024, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

July 25
August 5

$

0.104167

August 26
September 5

0.104167

September 25
October 4

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 168 farms, comprised of approximately 112,000 acres in 15 different states and over 49,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.