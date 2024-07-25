Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E4PB | ISIN: US7620931029 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.07.24
22:00 Uhr
8,430 US-Dollar
-0,170
-1,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RHINEBECK BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHINEBECK BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 22:26 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $975,000 ($0.09 per basic and diluted share), which was $456,000, or 31.9% less than the comparable prior year period of $1.4 million ($0.13 per basic and diluted share). Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $2.1 million ($0.19 per basic and diluted share) was $133,000, or 6.0%, less than the same period last year.

The decrease in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.31% and 3.43% for the second quarter of 2024, respectively, as compared to 0.43% and 5.17% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The decrease in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.32% and 3.67% for the first six months of 2024, respectively, as compared to 0.34% and 4.08% for the first six months of 2023, respectively.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Quinn said, "While second quarter net income decreased to $1.0 million from $1.1 million in the first quarter, we are pleased that our efforts to focus on pricing and sources of revenue and to prudently manage expenses have resulted in improvements to net interest margin, non-interest income and the efficiency ratio quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $10.27, an increase of 8.5% from June 30, 2023. We continue to focus on improving results through the beneficial pricing of assets and liabilities, as well as focusing on expense management." (Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; see page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP measures.)

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income decreased $163,000, or 1.8%, to $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Year-to-date net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 5.9%, to $18.0 million compared to $19.2 million for the prior year six-month period. The decreases on both a quarterly and year-to-date basis were primarily due to higher costs for deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher yields on interest earning assets.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $61.4 million, or 4.9%, to $1.20 billion and the average yields improved by 54 basis points to 5.31%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $37.3 million, or 4.0%, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 55 basis points to 2.95%, reflecting the higher interest rate environment and a greater proportion of deposits in higher yielding certificates of deposit. The net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 3.08% while the interest rate spread decreased by one basis point to 2.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $42.2 million, or 3.4%, to $1.21 billion while the average yield improved by 46 basis points to 5.22%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $12.7 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to a decrease in deposits, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of FHLB advances, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 68 basis points to 2.93%. The net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points to 3.00% and the interest rate spread decreased by 22 basis points to 2.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $899,000, or 198.9%, from a credit of $452,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to an expense of $447,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The credit to the provision for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to a decrease in loan balances, primarily indirect automobile loans, and a $710,000 charge-off on a leveraged loan, which reduced the credit that would have been taken.

Net charge-offs increased $211,000 from $622,000 for the second quarter of 2023 to $833,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased net charge-offs in indirect automobile loans of $465,000 and a $275,000 charge-off on a commercial real estate property. Net charge-offs increased $48,000, or 4.6% to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024. The percentage of overdue account balances to total loans decreased to 1.58% as of June 30, 2024, from 1.90% as of December 31, 2023, while non-performing assets decreased $29,000, or 0.7%, to $4.2 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $156,000, or 11.5%, from the comparable period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $144,000, or 61.5%, in investment advisory income resulting from the improved market and economic conditions, an increase of $24,000 in the cash surrender value of life insurance and an increase of $18,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases in the gain on sales of loans of $17,000 and a $19,000 gain on disposal of premises and equipment in 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $286,000, or 10.5%, from the comparable period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $216,000, or 39.8%, in investment advisory income resulting from the improved market and economic conditions, an increase of $48,000 in the cash surrender value of life insurance, an increase of $53,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in the gain on sales of loans of $19,000, partially offset by a decrease of $54,000 on the disposal of premises and equipment.

Non-interest expense totaled $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $342,000, or 3.7%, over the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $158,000, or 25.6%, decrease in professional fees as consulting fees on our indirect business were higher in 2023. FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance decreased $93,000, or 26.3%, primarily due a decreased assessment rate while salaries and occupancy expenses decreased $40,000 and $25,000, respectively, due to a reduction in force in our indirect lending business and a branch closure in the first quarter of 2024. Marketing expense and other non-interest expense decreased $28,000 and $12,000, respectively, while data processing fees increased $15,000 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 2023.

Non-interest expense totaled $17.8 million for the first six months of 2024, a decrease of $668,000, or 3.6%, over the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $288,000, or 2.8%, decrease in salaries and benefits due to a Company-wide reduction in force of approximately 5% in the first quarter of 2023 and a further reduction in force in the first quarter of 2024 with the Company's strategic decision to reduce its indirect automobile business. FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance decreased $122,000, or 19.2%, primarily due a decreased assessment rate while professional fees decreased $110,000, or 11.2%. Occupancy expense decreased $51,000, or 2.4%, due to a branch closure in the first quarter of 2024 and other non-interest expense decreased $120,000, or 3.7%, primarily due to decreased retail banking expenses.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets decreased $37.2 million, or 2.8%, to $1.28 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans receivable decreased $26.5 million to $982.4 million, as compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in indirect automobile loans of $50.7 million, or 12.9%, reflecting a strategic decision to decrease that loan portfolio as a percentage of the balance sheet. At June 30, 2024, indirect automobile loans was 26.9% of assets, compared to 30.0% at December 31, 2023. Partially offsetting the decrease in automobile loans were increases in commercial real estate loans of $19.5 million, or 4.6%, residential real estate loans of $5.3 million, or 6.9%, and commercial and industrial loans of $1.8 million, or 2.0%, as production increased on these lines of business. Available for sale securities decreased $17.7 million, or 9.2%, primarily due to paydowns, calls and maturities of $18.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in unrealized loss on available for sale securities of $299,000, net of taxes. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.3 million, or 55.6%, primarily due to an increase in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with proceeds from maturing loans and securities. Property and equipment decreased $3.2 million, or 18.3%, as the Beacon branch office was closed and the property sold during the first quarter of 2024 for $2.9 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $2.1 million as borrowings decreased.

Past due loans decreased $3.6 million, or 18.8%, between December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, finishing at $15.6 million, or 1.58%, of total loans, down from $19.2 million, or 1.90%, of total loans at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 0.77% of total loans and 181.33% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.81% of total loans and 194.31% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets totaled $4.2 million, a decrease of $29,000, and included no other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $4.2 million and included $25,000 in other real estate owned.

Total liabilities decreased $39.7 million, or 3.3%, to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2023 due to a decrease in borrowings partially offset by increases in mortgagors' escrow accounts and accrued expenses and other liabilities. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $48.3 million, or 37.7%. Deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.1%. Interest bearing deposits increased $10.5 million, or 1.3%, reflecting a shift in deposits from transaction accounts to higher-yielding time deposits and money market accounts as customers sought increasing yields on their deposits while non-interest bearing deposits decreased $9.0 million, or 3.6%, due to increased competition for deposits. At June 30, 2024, uninsured deposits were approximately 27% of the Bank's total deposits.

Stockholders' equity increased $2.5 million, or 2.2%, to $116.2 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to net income of $2.1 million and a $326,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily reflecting valuation changes in our available-for-sale securities portfolio due to current financial market conditions. The Company's ratio of average equity to average assets was 8.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 8.19% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Rhinebeck Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC. The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank, which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its thirteen branches and two representative offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State. Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events or results and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "predict", "forecast", "improve", "continue", "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, fluctuations in real estate values, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in asset quality, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions, changes in economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, including changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemic diseases, extreme weather events, or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's or the Bank's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other selected financial data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

14,524

$

13,313

$

28,905

$

26,708

Interest and dividends on securities

957

1,228

1,994

2,246

Other income

295

398

512

587

Total interest and dividend income

15,776

14,939

31,411

29,541

Interest Expense

Interest expense on deposits

5,370

4,264

10,504

8,234

Interest expense on borrowings

1,269

1,375

2,874

2,143

Total interest expense

6,639

5,639

13,378

10,377

Net interest income

9,137

9,300

18,033

19,164

Provision expense (credit) for credit losses

447

(452

)

530

562

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

8,690

9,752

17,503

18,602

Non-interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

736

718

1,479

1,426

Net gain on sales of loans

35

52

81

62

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

188

164

372

324

Net gain from sale of other real estate owned

-

-

4

-

Gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment

-

19

(18

)

36

Investment advisory income

378

234

759

543

Other

177

171

343

343

Total non-interest income

1,514

1,358

3,020

2,734

Non-interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

4,912

4,952

9,904

10,192

Occupancy

1,062

1,087

2,115

2,166

Data processing

521

506

1,016

978

Professional fees

458

616

872

982

Marketing

115

143

236

247

FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance

261

354

514

636

Amortization of intangible assets

20

21

41

45

Other

1,598

1,610

3,126

3,246

Total non-interest expense

8,947

9,289

17,824

18,492

Income before income taxes

1,257

1,821

2,699

2,844

Provision for income taxes

282

390

603

615

Net income

$

975

$

1,431

$

2,096

$

2,229

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.19

$

0.21

Diluted

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.19

$

0.20

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

10,753,460

10,823,598

10,750,733

10,852,563

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

10,819,751

10,882,837

10,832,303

10,956,468

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

14,251

$

14,178

Federal funds sold

19,319

7,524

Interest bearing depository accounts

868

427

Total cash and cash equivalents

34,438

22,129

Available for sale securities (at fair value)

174,252

191,985

Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,574 and $8,124, respectively)

982,392

1,008,851

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4,410

6,514

Accrued interest receivable

4,501

4,616

Cash surrender value of life insurance

30,402

30,031

Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $615 and $598, respectively)

9,908

9,936

Premises and equipment, net

14,346

17,567

Other real estate owned

-

25

Goodwill

2,235

2,235

Intangible assets, net

205

246

Other assets

18,876

19,067

Total assets

$

1,275,965

$

1,313,202

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

240,764

$

249,793

Interest bearing

791,185

780,710

Total deposits

1,031,949

1,030,503

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

12,028

9,274

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

79,773

128,064

Subordinated debt

5,155

5,155

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,864

26,521

Total liabilities

1,159,769

1,199,517

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 authorized, no shares issued)

-

-

Common stock (par value $0.01; authorized 25,000,000; issued and outstanding 11,072,607)

111

111

Additional paid-in capital

45,939

45,959

Unearned common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan

(3,164

)

(3,273

)

Retained earnings

102,482

100,386

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:

Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities, net of taxes

(25,778

)

(26,077

)

Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes

(3,394

)

(3,421

)

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,172

)

(29,498

)

Total stockholders' equity

116,196

113,685

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,275,965

$

1,313,202

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average

Interest and

Average

Interest and

Balance

Dividends

Yield/Cost(3)

Balance

Dividends

Yield/Cost(3)

Assets:

Interest bearing depository accounts and federal funds sold

$

20,837

$

295

5.69

%

$

30,715

$

398

5.20

%

Loans(1)

991,632

14,524

5.89

%

1,005,464

13,313

5.31

%

Available for sale securities

177,330

823

1.87

%

214,695

1,133

2.12

%

Other interest-earning assets

5,258

134

10.25

%

5,612

95

6.79

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,195,057

15,776

5.31

%

1,256,486

14,939

4.77

%

Non-interest-earning assets

89,125

90,152

Total assets

$

1,284,182

$

1,346,638

Liabilities and equity:

NOW accounts

$

125,039

$

43

0.14

%

$

142,774

$

49

0.14

%

Money market accounts

184,187

1,224

2.67

%

226,267

1,440

2.55

%

Savings accounts

142,546

128

0.36

%

164,774

149

0.36

%

Certificates of deposit

339,600

3,945

4.67

%

288,299

2,595

3.61

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

791,372

5,340

2.71

%

822,114

4,233

2.07

%

Escrow accounts

10,192

30

1.18

%

11,019

31

1.13

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

95,290

1,121

4.73

%

104,692

1,282

4.91

%

Subordinated debt

5,155

99

7.72

%

5,155

93

7.24

%

Other interest-bearing liabilities

3,655

49

5.39

%

-

-

-

%

Total other interest-bearing liabilities

114,292

1,299

4.57

%

120,866

1,406

4.67

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

905,664

6,639

2.95

%

942,980

5,639

2.40

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

236,515

266,296

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

27,604

26,396

Total liabilities

1,169,783

1,235,672

Total stockholders' equity

114,399

110,966

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,284,182

$

1,346,638

Net interest income

$

9,137

$

9,300

Interest rate spread

2.36

%

2.37

%

Net interest margin(2)

3.08

%

2.97

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

131.95

%

133.25

%

(1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $16,000 and $21,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized.

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average

Interest and

Average

Interest and

Balance

Dividends

Yield/Cost

Balance

Dividends

Yield/Cost

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:

Interest bearing depository accounts

$

19,056

$

512

5.40

%

$

24,239

$

587

4.88

%

Loans(1)

1,000,622

28,905

5.81

%

1,004,193

26,708

5.36

%

Available for sale securities

184,115

1,693

1.85

%

218,858

2,069

1.91

%

Other interest-earning assets

5,850

301

10.35

%

4,573

177

7.81

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,209,643

31,411

5.22

%

1,251,863

29,541

4.76

%

Non-interest-earning assets

88,994

88,857

Total assets

$

1,298,637

$

1,340,720

Liabilities and equity:

NOW accounts

$

124,409

$

85

0.14

%

$

143,447

$

99

0.14

%

Money market accounts

186,542

2,483

2.68

%

253,581

3,274

2.60

%

Savings accounts

144,831

260

0.36

%

169,546

306

0.36

%

Certificates of deposit

336,471

7,626

4.56

%

266,110

4,504

3.41

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

792,253

10,454

2.65

%

832,684

8,183

1.98

%

Escrow accounts

8,604

50

1.17

%

9,399

51

1.09

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

109,141

2,628

4.84

%

82,473

1,963

4.80

%

Subordinated debt

5,155

197

7.69

%

5,155

180

7.04

%

Other interest-bearing liabilities

1,828

49

5.39

%

-

-

-

%

Total other interest-bearing liabilities

124,728

2,924

4.71

%

97,027

2,194

4.56

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

916,981

13,378

2.93

%

929,711

10,377

2.25

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

239,766

275,043

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

27,112

25,691

Total liabilities

1,183,859

1,230,445

Total stockholders' equity

114,778

110,275

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,298,637

$

1,340,720

Net interest income

$

18,033

$

19,164

Interest rate spread

2.29

%

2.51

%

Net interest margin(2)

3.00

%

3.09

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

131.92

%

134.65

%

(1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $33,000 and $36,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Performance Ratios(1):

Return on average assets (2)

0.31

%

0.43

%

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.33

%

Return on average equity (3)

3.43

%

5.17

%

3.67

%

4.08

%

4.03

%

Net interest margin (4)

3.08

%

2.97

%

3.00

%

3.09

%

3.06

%

Efficiency ratio (5)

84.00

%

87.16

%

84.66

%

84.45

%

83.28

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

131.95

%

133.25

%

131.92

%

134.65

%

133.80

%

Total gross loans to total deposits

95.28

%

91.38

%

95.28

%

91.38

%

97.87

%

Average equity to average assets (6)

8.91

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

8.23

%

8.19

%

Asset Quality Ratios:

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total gross loans

0.77

%

0.81

%

0.77

%

0.81

%

0.81

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans

181.33

%

177.96

%

181.33

%

177.96

%

194.31

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period

(0.08

)%

(0.06

)%

(0.11

)%

(0.10

)%

(0.21

)%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total gross loans

0.42

%

0.46

%

0.42

%

0.46

%

0.41

%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.32

%

Capital Ratios (7):

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.59

%

11.63

%

12.59

%

11.63

%

11.96

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.29

%

12.35

%

13.29

%

12.35

%

12.70

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.59

%

11.63

%

12.59

%

11.63

%

11.96

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets)

10.60

%

9.74

%

10.60

%

9.74

%

10.10

%

Other Data:

Book value per common share

$

10.49

$

9.70

$

10.27

Tangible book value per common share(8)

$

10.27

$

9.47

$

10.04

(1) Performance ratios for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are annualized.
(2) Represents net income divided by average total assets.
(3) Represents net income divided by average equity.
(4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(5) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(6) Represents average equity divided by average total assets.
(7) Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets of less than $3.0 billion.
(8) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see table below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial information includes the following measure: "tangible book value per common share." Management uses this non-GAAP measure because we believe that it may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating our operations and performance, as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions about our operations and performance. Management believes this non-GAAP measure may also provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for assessing our financial results, as well as a comparison to financial results for prior periods. This non-GAAP measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included below.

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2023

Book value per common share reconciliation

Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP)

$

116,196

$

107,463

$

113,685

Total shares outstanding

11,073

11,084

11,073

Book value per common share

$

10.49

$

9.70

$

10.27

Total common equity

Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP)

$

116,196

$

107,463

$

113,685

Goodwill

(2,235

)

(2,235

)

(2,235

)

Intangible assets, net

(205

)

(289

)

(246

)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

113,756

$

104,939

$

111,204

Tangible book value per common share

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

113,756

$

104,939

$

111,204

Total shares outstanding

11,073

11,084

11,073

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

10.27

$

9.47

$

10.04

Related Links

http://www.Rhinebeckbank.com

Contact:

Michael Quinn
President & CEO
(845) 454-8555

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.