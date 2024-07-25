Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $975,000 ($0.09 per basic and diluted share), which was $456,000, or 31.9% less than the comparable prior year period of $1.4 million ($0.13 per basic and diluted share). Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $2.1 million ($0.19 per basic and diluted share) was $133,000, or 6.0%, less than the same period last year.

The decrease in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.31% and 3.43% for the second quarter of 2024, respectively, as compared to 0.43% and 5.17% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The decrease in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.32% and 3.67% for the first six months of 2024, respectively, as compared to 0.34% and 4.08% for the first six months of 2023, respectively.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Quinn said, "While second quarter net income decreased to $1.0 million from $1.1 million in the first quarter, we are pleased that our efforts to focus on pricing and sources of revenue and to prudently manage expenses have resulted in improvements to net interest margin, non-interest income and the efficiency ratio quarter over quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $10.27, an increase of 8.5% from June 30, 2023. We continue to focus on improving results through the beneficial pricing of assets and liabilities, as well as focusing on expense management." (Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure; see page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP measures.)

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income decreased $163,000, or 1.8%, to $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $9.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Year-to-date net interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 5.9%, to $18.0 million compared to $19.2 million for the prior year six-month period. The decreases on both a quarterly and year-to-date basis were primarily due to higher costs for deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher yields on interest earning assets.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $61.4 million, or 4.9%, to $1.20 billion and the average yields improved by 54 basis points to 5.31%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $37.3 million, or 4.0%, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 55 basis points to 2.95%, reflecting the higher interest rate environment and a greater proportion of deposits in higher yielding certificates of deposit. The net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 3.08% while the interest rate spread decreased by one basis point to 2.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $42.2 million, or 3.4%, to $1.21 billion while the average yield improved by 46 basis points to 5.22%, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $12.7 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to a decrease in deposits, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of FHLB advances, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 68 basis points to 2.93%. The net interest margin decreased by 9 basis points to 3.00% and the interest rate spread decreased by 22 basis points to 2.29% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $899,000, or 198.9%, from a credit of $452,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to an expense of $447,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The credit to the provision for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to a decrease in loan balances, primarily indirect automobile loans, and a $710,000 charge-off on a leveraged loan, which reduced the credit that would have been taken.

Net charge-offs increased $211,000 from $622,000 for the second quarter of 2023 to $833,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased net charge-offs in indirect automobile loans of $465,000 and a $275,000 charge-off on a commercial real estate property. Net charge-offs increased $48,000, or 4.6% to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024. The percentage of overdue account balances to total loans decreased to 1.58% as of June 30, 2024, from 1.90% as of December 31, 2023, while non-performing assets decreased $29,000, or 0.7%, to $4.2 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $156,000, or 11.5%, from the comparable period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $144,000, or 61.5%, in investment advisory income resulting from the improved market and economic conditions, an increase of $24,000 in the cash surrender value of life insurance and an increase of $18,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by decreases in the gain on sales of loans of $17,000 and a $19,000 gain on disposal of premises and equipment in 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $286,000, or 10.5%, from the comparable period in 2023, due primarily to an increase of $216,000, or 39.8%, in investment advisory income resulting from the improved market and economic conditions, an increase of $48,000 in the cash surrender value of life insurance, an increase of $53,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, and an increase in the gain on sales of loans of $19,000, partially offset by a decrease of $54,000 on the disposal of premises and equipment.

Non-interest expense totaled $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $342,000, or 3.7%, over the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $158,000, or 25.6%, decrease in professional fees as consulting fees on our indirect business were higher in 2023. FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance decreased $93,000, or 26.3%, primarily due a decreased assessment rate while salaries and occupancy expenses decreased $40,000 and $25,000, respectively, due to a reduction in force in our indirect lending business and a branch closure in the first quarter of 2024. Marketing expense and other non-interest expense decreased $28,000 and $12,000, respectively, while data processing fees increased $15,000 during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 2023.

Non-interest expense totaled $17.8 million for the first six months of 2024, a decrease of $668,000, or 3.6%, over the comparable period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $288,000, or 2.8%, decrease in salaries and benefits due to a Company-wide reduction in force of approximately 5% in the first quarter of 2023 and a further reduction in force in the first quarter of 2024 with the Company's strategic decision to reduce its indirect automobile business. FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance decreased $122,000, or 19.2%, primarily due a decreased assessment rate while professional fees decreased $110,000, or 11.2%. Occupancy expense decreased $51,000, or 2.4%, due to a branch closure in the first quarter of 2024 and other non-interest expense decreased $120,000, or 3.7%, primarily due to decreased retail banking expenses.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets decreased $37.2 million, or 2.8%, to $1.28 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans receivable decreased $26.5 million to $982.4 million, as compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in indirect automobile loans of $50.7 million, or 12.9%, reflecting a strategic decision to decrease that loan portfolio as a percentage of the balance sheet. At June 30, 2024, indirect automobile loans was 26.9% of assets, compared to 30.0% at December 31, 2023. Partially offsetting the decrease in automobile loans were increases in commercial real estate loans of $19.5 million, or 4.6%, residential real estate loans of $5.3 million, or 6.9%, and commercial and industrial loans of $1.8 million, or 2.0%, as production increased on these lines of business. Available for sale securities decreased $17.7 million, or 9.2%, primarily due to paydowns, calls and maturities of $18.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in unrealized loss on available for sale securities of $299,000, net of taxes. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.3 million, or 55.6%, primarily due to an increase in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York with proceeds from maturing loans and securities. Property and equipment decreased $3.2 million, or 18.3%, as the Beacon branch office was closed and the property sold during the first quarter of 2024 for $2.9 million and Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $2.1 million as borrowings decreased.

Past due loans decreased $3.6 million, or 18.8%, between December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, finishing at $15.6 million, or 1.58%, of total loans, down from $19.2 million, or 1.90%, of total loans at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 0.77% of total loans and 181.33% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.81% of total loans and 194.31% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets totaled $4.2 million, a decrease of $29,000, and included no other real estate owned at June 30, 2024. At December 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $4.2 million and included $25,000 in other real estate owned.

Total liabilities decreased $39.7 million, or 3.3%, to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2023 due to a decrease in borrowings partially offset by increases in mortgagors' escrow accounts and accrued expenses and other liabilities. Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank decreased $48.3 million, or 37.7%. Deposits increased $1.4 million, or 0.1%. Interest bearing deposits increased $10.5 million, or 1.3%, reflecting a shift in deposits from transaction accounts to higher-yielding time deposits and money market accounts as customers sought increasing yields on their deposits while non-interest bearing deposits decreased $9.0 million, or 3.6%, due to increased competition for deposits. At June 30, 2024, uninsured deposits were approximately 27% of the Bank's total deposits.

Stockholders' equity increased $2.5 million, or 2.2%, to $116.2 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to net income of $2.1 million and a $326,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily reflecting valuation changes in our available-for-sale securities portfolio due to current financial market conditions. The Company's ratio of average equity to average assets was 8.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 8.19% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Rhinebeck Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC. The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank, which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its thirteen branches and two representative offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State. Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events or results and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "predict", "forecast", "improve", "continue", "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, fluctuations in real estate values, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in asset quality, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions, changes in economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, including changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, pandemic diseases, extreme weather events, or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's or the Bank's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other selected financial data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 14,524 $ 13,313 $ 28,905 $ 26,708 Interest and dividends on securities 957 1,228 1,994 2,246 Other income 295 398 512 587 Total interest and dividend income 15,776 14,939 31,411 29,541 Interest Expense Interest expense on deposits 5,370 4,264 10,504 8,234 Interest expense on borrowings 1,269 1,375 2,874 2,143 Total interest expense 6,639 5,639 13,378 10,377 Net interest income 9,137 9,300 18,033 19,164 Provision expense (credit) for credit losses 447 (452 ) 530 562 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,690 9,752 17,503 18,602 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 736 718 1,479 1,426 Net gain on sales of loans 35 52 81 62 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 188 164 372 324 Net gain from sale of other real estate owned - - 4 - Gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment - 19 (18 ) 36 Investment advisory income 378 234 759 543 Other 177 171 343 343 Total non-interest income 1,514 1,358 3,020 2,734 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,912 4,952 9,904 10,192 Occupancy 1,062 1,087 2,115 2,166 Data processing 521 506 1,016 978 Professional fees 458 616 872 982 Marketing 115 143 236 247 FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance 261 354 514 636 Amortization of intangible assets 20 21 41 45 Other 1,598 1,610 3,126 3,246 Total non-interest expense 8,947 9,289 17,824 18,492 Income before income taxes 1,257 1,821 2,699 2,844 Provision for income taxes 282 390 603 615 Net income $ 975 $ 1,431 $ 2,096 $ 2,229 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 10,753,460 10,823,598 10,750,733 10,852,563 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 10,819,751 10,882,837 10,832,303 10,956,468 Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,251 $ 14,178 Federal funds sold 19,319 7,524 Interest bearing depository accounts 868 427 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,438 22,129 Available for sale securities (at fair value) 174,252 191,985 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $7,574 and $8,124, respectively) 982,392 1,008,851 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,410 6,514 Accrued interest receivable 4,501 4,616 Cash surrender value of life insurance 30,402 30,031 Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $615 and $598, respectively) 9,908 9,936 Premises and equipment, net 14,346 17,567 Other real estate owned - 25 Goodwill 2,235 2,235 Intangible assets, net 205 246 Other assets 18,876 19,067 Total assets $ 1,275,965 $ 1,313,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 240,764 $ 249,793 Interest bearing 791,185 780,710 Total deposits 1,031,949 1,030,503 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 12,028 9,274 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 79,773 128,064 Subordinated debt 5,155 5,155 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,864 26,521 Total liabilities 1,159,769 1,199,517 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 authorized, no shares issued) - - Common stock (par value $0.01; authorized 25,000,000; issued and outstanding 11,072,607) 111 111 Additional paid-in capital 45,939 45,959 Unearned common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan (3,164 ) (3,273 ) Retained earnings 102,482 100,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities, net of taxes (25,778 ) (26,077 ) Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes (3,394 ) (3,421 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,172 ) (29,498 ) Total stockholders' equity 116,196 113,685 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,275,965 $ 1,313,202 Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Assets: Interest bearing depository accounts and federal funds sold $ 20,837 $ 295 5.69 % $ 30,715 $ 398 5.20 % Loans(1) 991,632 14,524 5.89 % 1,005,464 13,313 5.31 % Available for sale securities 177,330 823 1.87 % 214,695 1,133 2.12 % Other interest-earning assets 5,258 134 10.25 % 5,612 95 6.79 % Total interest-earning assets 1,195,057 15,776 5.31 % 1,256,486 14,939 4.77 % Non-interest-earning assets 89,125 90,152 Total assets $ 1,284,182 $ 1,346,638 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 125,039 $ 43 0.14 % $ 142,774 $ 49 0.14 % Money market accounts 184,187 1,224 2.67 % 226,267 1,440 2.55 % Savings accounts 142,546 128 0.36 % 164,774 149 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 339,600 3,945 4.67 % 288,299 2,595 3.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 791,372 5,340 2.71 % 822,114 4,233 2.07 % Escrow accounts 10,192 30 1.18 % 11,019 31 1.13 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 95,290 1,121 4.73 % 104,692 1,282 4.91 % Subordinated debt 5,155 99 7.72 % 5,155 93 7.24 % Other interest-bearing liabilities 3,655 49 5.39 % - - - % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 114,292 1,299 4.57 % 120,866 1,406 4.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 905,664 6,639 2.95 % 942,980 5,639 2.40 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 236,515 266,296 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 27,604 26,396 Total liabilities 1,169,783 1,235,672 Total stockholders' equity 114,399 110,966 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,284,182 $ 1,346,638 Net interest income $ 9,137 $ 9,300 Interest rate spread 2.36 % 2.37 % Net interest margin(2) 3.08 % 2.97 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.95 % 133.25 % (1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $16,000 and $21,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost Balance Dividends Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest bearing depository accounts $ 19,056 $ 512 5.40 % $ 24,239 $ 587 4.88 % Loans(1) 1,000,622 28,905 5.81 % 1,004,193 26,708 5.36 % Available for sale securities 184,115 1,693 1.85 % 218,858 2,069 1.91 % Other interest-earning assets 5,850 301 10.35 % 4,573 177 7.81 % Total interest-earning assets 1,209,643 31,411 5.22 % 1,251,863 29,541 4.76 % Non-interest-earning assets 88,994 88,857 Total assets $ 1,298,637 $ 1,340,720 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 124,409 $ 85 0.14 % $ 143,447 $ 99 0.14 % Money market accounts 186,542 2,483 2.68 % 253,581 3,274 2.60 % Savings accounts 144,831 260 0.36 % 169,546 306 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 336,471 7,626 4.56 % 266,110 4,504 3.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 792,253 10,454 2.65 % 832,684 8,183 1.98 % Escrow accounts 8,604 50 1.17 % 9,399 51 1.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 109,141 2,628 4.84 % 82,473 1,963 4.80 % Subordinated debt 5,155 197 7.69 % 5,155 180 7.04 % Other interest-bearing liabilities 1,828 49 5.39 % - - - % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 124,728 2,924 4.71 % 97,027 2,194 4.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 916,981 13,378 2.93 % 929,711 10,377 2.25 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 239,766 275,043 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 27,112 25,691 Total liabilities 1,183,859 1,230,445 Total stockholders' equity 114,778 110,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,298,637 $ 1,340,720 Net interest income $ 18,033 $ 19,164 Interest rate spread 2.29 % 2.51 % Net interest margin(2) 3.00 % 3.09 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.92 % 134.65 % (1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $33,000 and $36,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Selected Ratios (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets (2) 0.31 % 0.43 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.33 % Return on average equity (3) 3.43 % 5.17 % 3.67 % 4.08 % 4.03 % Net interest margin (4) 3.08 % 2.97 % 3.00 % 3.09 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio (5) 84.00 % 87.16 % 84.66 % 84.45 % 83.28 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.95 % 133.25 % 131.92 % 134.65 % 133.80 % Total gross loans to total deposits 95.28 % 91.38 % 95.28 % 91.38 % 97.87 % Average equity to average assets (6) 8.91 % 8.24 % 8.84 % 8.23 % 8.19 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans 181.33 % 177.96 % 181.33 % 177.96 % 194.31 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (0.08 )% (0.06 )% (0.11 )% (0.10 )% (0.21 )% Non-performing loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.59 % 11.63 % 12.59 % 11.63 % 11.96 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.29 % 12.35 % 13.29 % 12.35 % 12.70 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.59 % 11.63 % 12.59 % 11.63 % 11.96 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets) 10.60 % 9.74 % 10.60 % 9.74 % 10.10 % Other Data: Book value per common share $ 10.49 $ 9.70 $ 10.27 Tangible book value per common share(8) $ 10.27 $ 9.47 $ 10.04 (1) Performance ratios for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are annualized.

(2) Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3) Represents net income divided by average equity.

(4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(6) Represents average equity divided by average total assets.

(7) Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets of less than $3.0 billion.

(8) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see table below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial information includes the following measure: "tangible book value per common share." Management uses this non-GAAP measure because we believe that it may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating our operations and performance, as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions about our operations and performance. Management believes this non-GAAP measure may also provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for assessing our financial results, as well as a comparison to financial results for prior periods. This non-GAAP measure should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included below. (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 116,196 $ 107,463 $ 113,685 Total shares outstanding 11,073 11,084 11,073 Book value per common share $ 10.49 $ 9.70 $ 10.27 Total common equity Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 116,196 $ 107,463 $ 113,685 Goodwill (2,235 ) (2,235 ) (2,235 ) Intangible assets, net (205 ) (289 ) (246 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 113,756 $ 104,939 $ 111,204 Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 113,756 $ 104,939 $ 111,204 Total shares outstanding 11,073 11,084 11,073 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 10.27 $ 9.47 $ 10.04 Related Links http://www.Rhinebeckbank.com

President & CEO

SOURCE: Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.

