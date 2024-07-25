BloomZ Inc. Announces Closing of $5.38 Million Initial Public Offering

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,250,000 ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") at a public offering price of $4.30 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.38 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company's Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 24, 2024, under the symbol "BLMZ".

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. ("Network 1"), a full-service broker/dealer, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. and Spirit Advisors LLC served as financial advisors and IPO consultants for the Company. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as U.S. legal counsel to BloomZ and Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Network 1 for the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-275223), relating to the Ordinary Shares initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 31, 2023, and was declared effective on July 1, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC on July 23, 2024, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, by phone at 732-758-9001 or by email at BLMZIPO@netw1.com.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's preliminary prospectus (Registration No. 333-275223), initially filed with the SEC on October 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BloomZ Investor Contact

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Email: bloomz@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: BloomZ

