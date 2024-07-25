Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Attend the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference Taking Place August 13-15th, 2024

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference. This financial gathering is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, August 13th to Thursday, August 15th, at the InterContinental hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Loop will be engaging in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial analysts throughout the conference. These discussions will be focused on Loop's proprietary technology and recent strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability and promoting a circular economy within the plastics industry.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

