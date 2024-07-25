PixMob LED Technology Ignites Fan Engagement at Intuit Dome

PixMob designed and manufactured over 17,000 never seen before LED armrests, which have been installed into each seat, creating immersive light shows and maximizing fan engagement.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, will officially open August 15, 2024. The Clippers will kick off the 2024-2025 season in this new arena in Inglewood, California.





Intuit Dome LED Armrest

PixMob LED Armrest installed in over 17,000 seats at Intuit Dome





This cutting-edge arena features PixMob's NOVA Armrest, a permanent LED installation integrated directly into each seat.

The NOVA Armrest turns each seat into an interactive pixel of light, transforming the entire arena into a vibrant canvas of live effects. This technology synchronizes with music, game highlights, and on-court action, making fans active participants in the event.

"We always want to make PixMob's immersive activations feel like magic, hidden in plain sight. When the venue lights up, it creates an unexpected, shared moment we call 'Collective Joy'," said J-O Dalphond, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, PixMob.

Key Features:

NOVA Armrest Technology: Integrated directly into each seat, the NOVA Armrest features customizable lighting effects that synchronize with music, game highlights, and on-court action. It allows waves of team colors and vibrant visuals to flow across the venue during player introductions and other key moments.

Fan-Favorite Features: Each seat includes a USB charging port for mobile devices and an NFC reader that connects fans to event content, landing pages, and apps. The armrest is also equipped with four-button game controllers, enabling interaction with in-game entertainment, trivia, and contests.

For more information on the Intuit Dome and its fan-centric technology integrations, visit www.nba.com/clippers/intuitdomepress

For more information on PixMob's LED NOVA Armrest, visit: www.pixmob.com/products/led-installations/nova-led-armrest

Media Contact: media@pixmob.com

About PixMob

Founded in 2006, PixMob is a leader in wireless lighting, creating unforgettable experiences and Igniting Collective Joy in live events worldwide. PixMob's sustainable LED wearables and installations generate vibrant effects that synchronize an immersive crowd-based show with the sound and visuals of the performance or event. Over the years, PixMob has created fan euphoria at over 2,000 events and has worked with renowned clients including the Super Bowl, Coldplay, the Olympic Games, NBA / NHL All-stars, The Weeknd, Eurovision, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and more. For more information about PixMob, please visit www.pixmob.com

