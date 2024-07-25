Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Filing Provides Financing Flexibility to Pursue Continued Growth in the Mexican Precious Metals Arena

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR) announces the filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Chairman and CEO, James Anderson said, "As we continue to grow precious metals production, the Company has filed its preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to permit the widest possible financial flexibility for the ensuing 25-month period."

Upon the issuance of a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus" and, together with the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, the "Prospectus"), the Company will be permitted by the securities regulatory authorities to offer up to US$65 million of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, share purchase contracts and units, or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at that time.

In Canada, the use of a base shelf prospectus is customary practice as it allows companies to undergo applicable Canadian regulatory review process before commencing any offer of securities. Importantly, securities issued under a shelf prospectus supplement filed under a base shelf prospectus are not subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

Securities may be offered under the Prospectus separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and as set forth in an applicable prospectus supplement. No Securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time a receipt for the Final Shelf Prospectus has been issued. The Company has not entered into any agreements or arrangements to authorize the sale, distribution or offer of any Securities and has no immediate plans to issue Securities under the Prospectus. In addition, the Company has a contractual restriction, pursuant to the Agency Agreement dated May 9, 2024, on the issuance of any equity or debt securities, or securities convertible or exercisable into equity or debt securities, that expires on September 6, 2024.

Copies of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at Suite 578 - 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1, telephone (604) 670-8460 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mines Complex, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

