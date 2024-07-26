Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One 2024 Annual General Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

Materials for the AGSM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of July 1, 2024, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30pm Pacific Time on July 30, 2024. Your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own. You can vote by proxy at the AGSM, and by proxy on the internet, by phone or by fax as per the instructions included in the meeting materials. If you have not received your materials yet, please contact your bank or financial institution directly to relay your voting instructions, or if your shares are held in your name, please contact the Company at info@nanoone.ca for assistance.

Shareholders who wish to participate are invited to call in. Please dial in 5 minutes in advance of the meeting.

Conference call August 1, 2024 at 1:30pm Pacific Time

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-866-811-9555

International callers: +1-647-427-7632

Conference Passcode: 7478017 #

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

