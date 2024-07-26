Anzeige
Collingwood Resources Corporation: Collingwood Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Collingwood Resources Corporation (TSXV:COLL.P) (the "Company") announces that Jay Sujir has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective today. We thank Jay for his advice and counsel while he served as director of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORPORATION

"Scott Gibson" CEO, CFO and Director.

Scott Gibson
E: sgibson@kitcogibson.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Collingwood Resources Corporation



