ScalePad Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as a Certified Great Place To Work

ScalePad is Officially Recertified as a Great Place To Work® Overall, in Technology and for Mental Wellness

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / ScalePad is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ScalePad. This year, 91% of employees said it's a great place to work - 31 points higher than the average Canadian company.





Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

In 2016, ScalePad's leadership team set out with a vision to create a company that prioritizes its people, even amidst the rapidly changing tech landscape. This people-first approach has been integral to ScalePad's mission, aiming to make the company a launching pad for career growth, learning, and innovation. Being recognized with certifications as a Great Place To Work for mental wellness and a Great Place To Work in Technology validates that ScalePad is achieving its vision.

Chantelle Turton, Chief of Staff at ScalePad, expressed her enthusiasm about the achievement. "Being named a Great Place To Work for the third year in a row, and added recognitions in the mental wellness and tech, are a tremendous honor for ScalePad. We know that the key to great Products, happy Partners, and stellar organizational Performance starts with People. We've always been dedicated to fostering an environment that nurtures talent and promotes mental well-being, and this recognition highlights the success of that focus and determination."

As ScalePad continues to grow, the company remains devoted to being a career launchpad, ensuring that every team member has the opportunity to excel and contribute to the company's success.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSPs' operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2024, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place To Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

