International WELL Building Institute Announces Citi Global Headquarters As the World's Largest Building To Achieve WELL Certification Platinum

Citi headquarters in New York recognized for a pioneering achievement in promoting employee health and well-being

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and Citi announced today that the global bank's headquarters in New York City achieved a health leadership milestone by earning WELL Certification at the Platinum level. The 2.6 million square-foot building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood is now the world's largest WELL Certified office space.

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) is the world's leading framework for scaling health across buildings, organizations and communities. Developed over 10 years and backed by scientific research, WELL outlines how organizations and buildings can adopt and implement features that advance human health, while fostering a culture of health and well-being. Certification at the Platinum level is the highest designation in the WELL ecosystem.

"Congratulations to Citi for achieving WELL Certification at the Platinum level for its headquarters office in New York City, a major milestone achievement along Citi's WELL journey," said Rachel Hodgdon, IWBI President and CEO. "With this remarkable achievement and its participation in WELL at scale, which seeks to apply WELL strategies across its global footprint of 2,500 locations in more than 90 countries, Citi has solidified its position as a global leader in advancing health and well-being. We commend Citi's leadership and applaud how they have embraced WELL to deploy people-first strategies to benefit employees and customers around the world."

The WELL Standard is a performance-based, third party-verified system that assesses buildings across 10 impact categories, including air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.

"Citi has a longstanding history of prioritizing the health and well-being of our colleagues. Today, these goals exist in tandem with our sustainability initiatives and our work toward creating people-centered workspaces that promote wellness, inclusivity and flexibility," said Mark Marcucci, head of Real Estate Services at Citi. "Our Global HQ represents our firm's commitment to invest in our people and provide world-class spaces for our clients and colleagues to collaborate and connect."

Through a major renovation completed in 2020, Citi's global headquarters used the WELL framework to place employee health and productivity at the center of the project's design, construction and operations. The building features large open and collaborative areas, a state-of-the-art cafeteria offering a large variety of healthy food options, ample restorative dining areas, employee health and fitness facilities, and a biophilic rooftop overlooking the Hudson River and Lower Manhattan.

"Innovative global leaders like Citi are leveraging their workplaces as a tool to attract and retain top talent, boost productivity and advance social sustainability by prioritizing employee health and well-being," Hodgdon said.

