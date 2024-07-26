Flow Traders Ltd: Flow Traders 2Q 2024 Results

Flow Traders 2Q 2024 Results

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited 2Q 2024 results.

Highlights

Flow Traders recorded Net Trading Income of €79.5m and Total Income of €76.2m in 2Q24, compared to €49.5m and €51.4m, respectively, in 2Q23.

Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded increased 4% in 2Q24 when compared to the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were €55.2m in 2Q24, compared to €48.2m in 2Q23, with Fixed Operating Expenses of €44.9m in the quarter, compared to €45.0m in 2Q23 (including one-off expenses).

EBITDA was €21.1m in 2Q24, generating an EBITDA margin of 28%, compared to €3.2m and 6%, respectively, in 2Q23.

Net Profit was €12.8m in 2Q24, yielding a basic EPS of €0.30, compared to a Net Loss of -€4.3m and EPS of -€0.10 in 2Q23.

Trading capital stood at €624m at the end of 2Q24 and generated a 56% return on trading capital 1 , compared to €609m and 52% in 1Q24.

, compared to €609m and 52% in 1Q24. Shareholders' equity was €635m at the end of 2Q24, compared to €631m at the end of 1Q24.

Flow Traders employed 635 FTEs at the end of 2Q24, compared to 633 at the end of 1Q24.

Flow Traders has initiated a multi-layered trading capital expansion plan including a revision of its dividend policy.





Financial Overview

€million 2Q24 2Q23 Change 1H24 1H23 Change Net trading income 79.5 49.5 61% 206.6 160.0 29% Other income (3.3) 1.9 NM (0.8) 1.9 NM Total income 76.2 51.4 48% 205.8 161.9 27% Revenue by region2 Europe 48.4 33.1 46% 116.7 91.6 27% Americas 13.5 9.3 45% 54.9 42.1 30% Asia 14.3 9.0 60% 34.3 28.2 21% Employee expenses 31.7 22.4 42% 76.2 67.3 13% Fixed employee expenses 21.5 19.2 12% 41.1 39.2 5% Variable employee expenses 10.3 3.2 224% 35.2 28.1 25% Technology expenses 16.8 16.7 1% 32.6 33.3 (2%) Other expenses 6.6 7.2 8% 14.8 14.5 2% One-off expenses3 0.0 1.9 (100%) 0.0 3.3 (100%) Total operating expenses 55.2 48.2 15% 123.6 118.5 4% EBITDA 21.1 3.2 552% 82.2 43.4 89% Depreciation / amortisation 4.4 4.7 (5%) 8.7 9.7 (10%) Profit/(loss) on equity-accounted investments (0.2) (4.2) (94%) (0.6) (4.6) (87%) Profit before tax 16.4 (5.6) NM 72.8 29.1 150% Tax expense 3.6 (1.4) NM 14.1 5.6 150% Net profit 12.8 (4.3) NM 58.7 23.5 150% Basic EPS4 (€) 0.30 (0.10) NM 1.35 0.54 149% Fully diluted EPS5 (€) 0.29 (0.09) NM 1.33 0.52 153% EBITDA margin 28% 6% 40% 27%

Revenue by Region

€million 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Europe 58.5 33.1 33.6 42.6 68.3 48.4 Americas 32.8 9.3 22.0 18.1 41.3 13.5 Asia 19.2 9.0 12.1 13.6 19.9 14.3

Value Traded Overview

€billion 2Q24 2Q23 Change 1H24 1H23 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 347 333 4% 755 755 0% Europe 147 144 2% 300 340 (12%) Americas 177 163 8% 406 370 10% Asia 23 25 (8%) 50 45 10% Flow Traders non-ETP Value Traded 1,132 916 24% 2,278 2,047 11% Flow Traders Value Traded 1,479 1,248 18% 3,034 2,802 8% Equity 754 699 8% 1,573 1,524 3% Fixed income 212 265 (20%) 482 612 (21%) Currency, Crypto, Commodity 465 247 89% 887 587 51% Other 48 39 23% 92 79 17% Market ETP Value Traded6 11,014 9,872 12% 22,993 21,221 8% Europe 583 464 26% 1,178 1,036 14% Americas 9,090 8,164 11% 19,054 17,696 8% Asia 1,341 1,245 8% 2,761 2,489 11% Asia ex China 444 373 19% 883 738 20%

Trading Capital

3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Trading Capital (€m) 634 651 647 574 585 584 609 624 Return on Trading Capital1 67% 71% 65% 67% 59% 51% 52% 56% Average VIX 25.1 25.4 21.0 16.7 15.1 15.4 13.9 14.2

Market Environment

Europe

Equity trading volumes in the quarter increased both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter but remain below the levels seen in 2021 and 2022. Market volatility improved slightly this quarter compared to the prior quarter but remains below the same period a year ago and well below the levels seen in 2021 and 2022.

Fixed Income trading volumes increased year-over-year but were flat-to-down on a quarter-on-quarter basis depending on the MTF platform.

Americas

Equity trading volumes in the U.S. were mixed as NYSE saw declines both on a year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter basis, while Nasdaq saw a slight increase both on a year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter basis. Market volatility in the U.S. was similar to Europe as the VIX saw a slight increase quarter-on-quarter but remains below the same period a year ago and well below the levels seen in 2021 and 2022.

Fixed Income trading volumes in the U.S. were similar to Europe, increasing year-over-year but declined on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Market volatility declined both year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter, and remains well below the levels seen in 2022.

Asia

Equity trading volumes in Asia were mixed across the region. Trading volumes declined on the Hong Kong and Tokyo Stock Exchanges both year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter while volumes increased significantly in China both year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter.

Digital Assets

Within Digital Assets, which trades across regions on a 24/7 basis, trading volumes in Bitcoin (the barometer of the industry) declined by double-digits quarter-on-quarter as the elevated initial fund flows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs in the first quarter slowed significantly to flows more in-line with traditional ETFs in the second quarter. However, volumes were still elevated compared to the same period a year ago. Volatility in Digital Assets, as indicated by the BitVol index, was also down single-digits quarter-on-quarter but up by double-digits year-over-year.

Trading Capital Expansion Plan

In recent years, Flow Traders has successfully diversified its core trading model into diversified asset classes and geographies, which resulted in increased optionality for the business. The Board sees a significant range of emerging opportunities to accelerate growth for the firm, stemming from the investments it has made in these new markets and through diversifying its revenue streams. It believes now is the time to seize these opportunities and move the firm into a growth phase by meaningfully expanding its trading capital base, especially given the strong historical returns it has made on trading capital.

In recent months, the firm has been exploring various options to achieve this expansion in trading capital. It has concluded that the most cost-effective way to expand the firm's trading capital base is to retain additional earnings on the Company's balance sheet, as part of a multi-layered trading capital expansion plan.

Revised Dividend Policy

Accordingly, the firm is suspending regular dividend payments until further notice, a decision that will accelerate the expansion of the trading capital base and that the Board is confident will generate long-term value for shareholders.

External Debt Funding

Flow Traders is also currently working on other parts of the plan and has recently secured a €25 million bank term loan as a first step towards embracing debt financing to unlock the growth opportunities the firm sees. Management is also actively exploring other debt financing options that will enable the firm to take full advantage of the opportunities it sees.

Share Buyback

€5.3m worth of shares were repurchased in 2Q24 as part of the €15m share buyback program announced in October 2022, with €2.2m of the program remaining. A portion of the shares to be repurchased under this program could be allocated to employee incentive plans as needed.

Outlook

Fixed operating expenses guidance for the year remains unchanged and is expected to be in the same range as FY23 as headcount is expected to be flat to down for the year, offset by continued technology investments and inflationary pressures. The firm remains fully focused on operational and cost efficiencies across the business while implementing its growth and diversification strategies and bolstering trading capital.

CEO Statement

Mike Kuehnel, CEO

"Over the past 18 months, Flow Traders has made a concerted push into new markets, asset classes and geographies, with considerable success. Following the arrival of the newly constituted Board we have conducted a broad-ranging strategic review and concluded that we have a significant opportunity to capitalise on this period of development and move Flow Traders into a growth phase.

A critical element of this development will be the expansion of our trading capital base, especially given the significant returns we have generated on trading capital historically. Following a review of the various options to achieve this, we are implementing a wide-ranging trading capital expansion plan. As a first element of this we recently secured a €25 million bank term loan, and we are looking at several other ways to increase external financing.

We have also concluded that a central pillar of the plan, and the most cost-effective means of increasing our trading capital, is to increase the level of retained earnings in the business. Accordingly, we are suspending regular dividend payments until further notice, a move that will accelerate the expansion of the trading capital base and that the Board is confident will generate long-term value for the shareholders.

We believe that the firm's new trading capital expansion plan and the continued expansion of our diversified set of existing and newly emerging trading strategies will deliver significant returns and further strengthen Flow Traders' role as a leading global trading firm, providing liquidity and efficiency across a wide range of financial markets.

Coming to the quarter, market activity remained muted as volatility declined across most major asset classes compared to the same period a year ago. Nevertheless, we continue to expand our relationships across both the TradFi and DeFi ecosystems and actively sought out innovative partnerships to continue to support the adoption of Digital Assets. Internally, we continue to focus on our automation and efficiency initiatives, and we are pleased to have received shareholder and regulatory approval for Owain's nomination as our Chief Technology Officer and as an Executive Director of the Board."

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market marker and has leveraged its expertise in trading ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With nearly two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

Attachment