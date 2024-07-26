UnionPay International Enhances European Airport Acceptance, Upgrades Payment Services for Summer Travelers

Improved UnionPay Card Acceptance at Major European Airports

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer travel season heats up, more tourists are flocking to Europe, and UnionPay card acceptance at point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Europe now exceeds 80%. UnionPay International is making strides in enhancing the payment experience at key European airports, including those in France, Germany, and Italy. Using UnionPay cards during international travel has become a popular choice for travelers.

This summer, UnionPay International has prioritized improving the acceptance environment for UnionPay cards at major European airports. Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Frankfurt Airport in Germany, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in Netherlands are among the top airports where UnionPay card acceptance has been significantly upgraded. Over 80% of merchants at Frankfurt Airport, Over 90% of merchants at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and numerous renowned brand shops and duty-free stores at Charles de Gaulle now support UnionPay cards, ensuring a seamless payment experience for travelers.

Convenient and Secure Payments

Airports are usually the first stop for outbound tourists, and UnionPay is committed to providing a secure and convenient payment experience. Major global hub airports now support UnionPay cards at dining establishments, duty-free shops, and entertainment venues, allowing travelers to make easy payments for meals, gifts, and more.

Upon arrival, tourists can withdraw local currency directly from ATMs that accept UnionPay cards, eliminating the hassle of currency exchange beforehand. Additionally, UnionPay cards or the UnionPay app can be used at tax refund points in airports, offering simple and fast tax refund services.

UnionPay International's efforts extend beyond airport services. Over 60 international airlines' websites, as well as popular online travel agencies like Trip.com, Booking.com, and Klook.com, now accept UnionPay cards for ticket purchases, making travel arrangements more convenient for tourists.

Expanding Acceptance Across Europe

UnionPay card acceptance is rapidly expanding across Europe. Currently, 90% of European countries and regions support UnionPay cards. Popular destinations including France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Hungary have seen continuous improvement in acceptance rates, enhancing the overall travel experience for UnionPay cardholders. Cardholders can enjoy seamless transactions for dining, lodging, transportation, entertainment, and shopping.

To celebrate the summer travel season, UnionPay is offering exclusive discounts for cardholders at six popular European department stores, various shopping villages, and gourmet platforms. In France, for instance, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy discounts of up to €166 at renowned merchants such as Galeries Lafayette, Printemps, and La Samaritaine.

With over 230 million UnionPay cards issued across 81 countries and regions outside of mainland China, UnionPay International is committed to enriching the in-store and online payment experience for its cardholders. UnionPay cards are now accepted in 183 countries and regions worldwide, providing cardholders with a seamless cross-border payment experience.

