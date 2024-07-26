Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: A3CVN5 | ISIN: GB00BKPG7Z60
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:02 Uhr
0,138 Euro
-0,005
-3,50 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2024 08:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Voluntary Delisting from OTCQB Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that it is voluntarily delisting its ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") from trading on the OTCQB Market due to low trading volume and the associated administrative requirements. The Company's last day of trading on the OTCQB Market will be Monday 29 July 2024.

Poolbeg will retain its listing on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under its existing ticker "POLB". The delisting from the OTCQB market will have no impact on Poolbeg's Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade on the AIM Market.

Poolbeg reaffirms its ambitions to be dual listed on a national securities exchange in the US, such as Nasdaq, subject to meeting their listing requirements at the appropriate time.

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc
Jeremy Skillington, CEO
Ian O'Connell, CFO

+44 (0) 207 183 1499

Cavendish?Capital Markets Ltd?(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Geoff Nash,?Charlie Beeson,?Nigel Birks,?Harriet Ward?(ECM)

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (Joint Broker)
David Coaten, Harry Davies-Ball (Corporate Advisory), Malachy McEntyre, Isobel Jones (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0) 207 408 4090

J&E Davy?(Joint Broker)
Anthony Farrell,?Niall Gilchrist

+353 (0) 1 679 6363

Optimum Strategic Communications
Nick Bastin,?Vici Rabbetts, Elena Bates

+44 (0) 208 078 4357
poolbeg@optimumcomms.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, with a growing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to?www.poolbegpharma.com?or follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn?@PoolbegPharma.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Poolbeg Pharma PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
