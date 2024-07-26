A research team at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has developed a new generation of lithium metal batteries, representing a significant advancement in the field. The innovation centers on microcrack-free polymer electrolytes, which promise extended lifespan and enhanced safety at temperatures as high as 100 degrees Celsius. From ESS News Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are a promising alternative to ubiquitous lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage applications that require high energy density. However, their practical implementation is held back by safety concerns ...

