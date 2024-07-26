Indian hydropower provider SJVN said the pumped hydro storage project will be deployed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River. From pv magazine India SJVN has signed a letter of intent for the construction of a 2. 4 GW pumped storage project from the Indian state government of Mizoram. The pumped storage project has been proposed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River. This is SJVN's first project in the state of Mizoram. It is an on-stream closed-loop type and comprises eight units of 300 MW each. "The annual energy generation with 95% plant availability shall be ...

