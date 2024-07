Heliene is a solar module provider operating in North America, while Premier Energies is the second largest solar cell manufacturer in India. From pv magazine USA Heliene, a solar panel provider serving North America, and Premier Energies, a solar cell manufacturer based in India, announced a joint venture to produce solar cells in the United States. The solar cell manufacturing facility is expected to produce an annual aggregate capacity of 1 GW of n-Type cells to supply Heliene and Premier's solar cell requirements. Heliene currently sources solar cells from Premier's Hyderabad facility for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...