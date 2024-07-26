Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:02 Uhr
2,004 Euro
-0,002
-0,10 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 08:18 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

25 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

202,660

Weighted average price paid (p)

169.10

Highest price paid (p)

170.50

Lowest price paid (p)

167.50

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 134,115,165 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 616,579,850. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 25 July 2024 is 616,579,850. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Panmure Liberum:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

169.00

53,669

BATE

169.00

3,631

CHIX

169.21

130,892

TRQX

169.00

1,762

Aquis

169.00

12,706

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:10:00

1543

167.50

08:10:00

08:18:53

1543

168.30

08:18:53

08:19:01

626

168.40

08:19:01

08:22:58

1543

169.10

08:22:58

08:24:02

518

168.90

08:24:02

08:24:02

1025

168.90

08:24:02

08:30:45

1543

169.30

08:30:45

08:40:47

1543

169.00

08:40:47

08:40:47

1722

169.00

08:40:47

08:40:47

3278

169.00

08:40:47

08:40:48

1722

169.00

08:40:48

08:40:48

1418

169.00

08:40:48

08:40:48

1860

169.00

08:40:48

08:41:11

562

169.00

08:41:11

08:45:09

1543

169.20

08:45:09

08:46:43

502

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

1041

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

1160

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

3278

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

500

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

1371

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

2300

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:43

410

169.00

08:46:43

08:46:49

270

169.00

08:46:49

08:46:50

1240

169.00

08:46:50

08:46:50

303

169.00

08:46:50

08:46:53

1543

169.00

08:46:53

08:46:53

149

169.00

08:46:53

08:46:53

1871

169.00

08:46:53

08:46:54

538

169.00

08:46:54

08:47:00

1005

169.00

08:47:00

08:47:00

1937

169.00

08:47:00

08:47:00

1192

169.00

08:47:00

08:47:00

130

169.00

08:47:00

08:47:00

109

169.00

08:47:00

08:47:00

861

168.90

08:47:00

08:47:01

67

169.10

08:47:01

08:47:01

806

169.10

08:47:01

08:47:01

335

169.10

08:47:01

08:47:01

335

169.10

08:47:01

08:48:50

1543

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:50

745

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:50

745

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:50

1341

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:50

1069

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:50

2119

169.00

08:48:50

08:48:51

911

169.00

08:48:51

08:49:58

958

169.00

08:49:58

08:49:58

500

169.00

08:49:58

08:49:58

355

169.00

08:49:58

08:49:58

522

169.00

08:49:58

08:49:58

1093

169.00

08:49:58

08:49:58

483

169.00

08:49:58

08:57:24

425

169.10

08:57:24

09:02:03

1118

169.10

09:02:03

09:03:04

1543

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

1686

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

2771

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

9

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

51

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

100

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:04

645

169.00

09:03:04

09:03:05

896

169.00

09:03:05

09:03:38

4

169.00

09:03:38

09:03:48

746

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

24

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

2

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

745

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

2384

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

224

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

22

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

751

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

1928

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

95

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

928

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

111

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

117

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

486

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

13

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

149

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

149

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

149

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

875

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

88

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

115

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

486

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

119

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

298

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:48

1312

169.00

09:03:48

09:03:49

260

169.00

09:03:49

09:03:49

990

169.00

09:03:49

09:03:49

318

169.00

09:03:49

09:03:50

500

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

298

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

336

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

1370

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

53

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

298

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

894

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

298

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

381

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

236

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

2893

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

99

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

486

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:50

120

169.00

09:03:50

09:03:51

893

169.00

09:03:51

09:03:51

298

169.00

09:03:51

09:03:51

298

169.00

09:03:51

09:03:51

298

169.00

09:03:51

09:04:19

11

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

137

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

502

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

3

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

269

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

447

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

1611

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

447

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

177

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

447

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

1922

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

1207

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

91

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

492

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:19

130

169.00

09:04:19

09:04:25

711

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

149

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

96

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

124

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

111

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

492

169.00

09:04:25

09:04:25

298

168.90

09:04:25

09:04:25

147

168.90

09:04:25

09:04:25

515

168.90

09:04:25

09:04:25

214

168.90

09:04:25

09:04:25

492

168.90

09:04:25

09:04:25

1478

168.80

09:04:25

09:04:25

65

168.80

09:04:25

09:04:27

147

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

137

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

46

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

95

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

123

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

492

169.00

09:04:27

09:04:27

1543

168.80

09:04:27

09:04:28

446

169.00

09:04:28

09:04:28

1543

168.90

09:04:28

09:04:29

147

169.00

09:04:29

09:04:29

95

169.00

09:04:29

09:04:30

9

168.90

09:04:30

09:04:30

32

168.90

09:04:30

09:04:30

1543

168.80

09:04:30

09:04:31

149

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

149

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

447

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

295

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

10

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

287

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

298

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

11

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

1803

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

967

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

298

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

1326

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

298

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

500

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

477

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

3129

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

492

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

104

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:31

166

169.00

09:04:31

09:04:32

1420

169.00

09:04:32

09:04:32

447

169.00

09:04:32

09:04:34

2571

169.00

09:04:34

09:04:37

523

169.00

09:04:37

09:04:56

247

169.00

09:04:56

09:05:02

123

169.00

09:05:02

09:05:02

207

169.00

09:05:02

09:05:02

447

169.00

09:05:02

09:05:02

68

169.00

09:05:02

09:05:02

324

169.00

09:05:02

09:05:03

1543

168.70

09:05:03

09:06:50

1543

168.30

09:06:50

09:07:23

798

168.10

09:07:23

09:07:23

745

168.10

09:07:23

09:09:21

448

168.00

09:09:21

09:09:21

1095

168.00

09:09:21

09:13:49

500

167.90

09:13:49

09:13:49

1043

167.90

09:13:49

09:13:56

316

167.80

09:13:56

09:13:56

1227

167.80

09:13:56

09:21:17

1543

168.30

09:21:17

09:24:21

1543

168.30

09:24:21

09:28:26

453

168.30

09:28:26

09:28:26

1037

168.30

09:28:26

09:28:26

53

168.30

09:28:26

09:32:27

1543

168.10

09:32:27

09:55:32

470

170.00

09:55:32

09:55:32

1073

170.00

09:55:32

10:04:45

445

169.90

10:04:45

10:04:45

1000

169.90

10:04:45

10:04:45

98

169.90

10:04:45

10:05:06

1543

169.90

10:05:06

10:12:33

1543

169.70

10:12:33

10:13:41

350

169.60

10:13:41

10:13:41

905

169.60

10:13:41

10:13:41

144

169.60

10:13:41

10:13:41

144

169.60

10:13:41

10:14:18

100

169.80

10:14:18

10:14:23

1443

169.80

10:14:23

10:16:21

1543

169.70

10:16:21

10:43:04

1543

169.60

10:43:04

11:07:32

1543

169.50

11:07:32

11:19:01

16

169.70

11:19:01

11:19:26

384

169.70

11:19:26

11:19:26

384

169.70

11:19:26

11:19:26

442

169.70

11:19:26

11:19:26

333

169.70

11:19:26

11:24:37

1543

169.60

11:24:37

11:26:51

1543

170.10

11:26:51

11:27:10

1543

170.00

11:27:10

11:27:38

32

169.70

11:27:38

11:27:38

7

169.70

11:27:38

11:34:10

22

169.90

11:34:10

11:35:37

1521

169.90

11:35:37

11:41:20

1543

169.80

11:41:20

11:47:57

45

169.60

11:47:57

11:47:57

1498

169.60

11:47:57

12:21:03

1543

169.80

12:21:03

12:34:48

57

169.70

12:34:48

12:44:49

1486

169.70

12:44:49

12:46:38

1341

169.60

12:46:38

12:46:38

130

169.60

12:46:38

12:46:38

36

169.60

12:46:38

12:46:38

36

169.60

12:46:38

12:47:56

1543

169.40

12:47:56

13:03:21

670

169.10

13:03:21

13:03:50

1000

169.30

13:03:50

13:03:50

500

169.30

13:03:50

13:05:13

887

169.40

13:05:13

13:05:13

656

169.40

13:05:13

13:16:30

1543

169.20

13:16:30

13:27:21

1543

169.20

13:27:21

13:37:00

1000

169.50

13:37:00

13:37:00

500

169.50

13:37:00

13:37:00

43

169.50

13:37:00

14:14:29

1543

170.30

14:14:29

14:15:11

1543

169.70

14:15:11

14:24:03

13

169.90

14:24:03

14:32:00

1543

170.00

14:32:00

14:32:03

429

169.90

14:32:03

14:32:03

500

169.90

14:32:03

14:32:03

614

169.90

14:32:03

14:32:35

858

169.60

14:32:35

14:39:22

685

169.60

14:39:22

14:53:24

500

170.20

14:53:24

14:53:24

500

170.20

14:53:24

14:53:24

543

170.20

14:53:24

14:53:52

19

170.00

14:53:52

14:58:46

1524

170.00

14:58:46

15:00:58

1543

169.90

15:00:58

15:02:01

31

169.50

15:02:01

15:03:30

500

169.50

15:03:30

15:03:30

500

169.50

15:03:30

15:03:30

300

169.50

15:03:30

15:03:30

212

169.50

15:03:30

15:08:52

45

169.40

15:08:52

15:13:19

69

169.40

15:13:19

15:14:25

811

169.40

15:14:25

15:16:09

22

169.60

15:16:09

15:16:18

1521

169.60

15:16:18

15:18:01

20

169.60

15:18:01

15:32:15

34

170.00

15:32:15

15:47:31

1353

170.20

15:47:31

15:47:31

190

170.20

15:47:31

15:51:38

760

170.10

15:51:38

15:56:28

676

170.10

15:56:28

15:56:29

27

170.10

15:56:29

15:58:35

11

170.10

15:58:35

16:02:31

69

170.10

16:02:31

16:26:09

892

170.50

16:26:09


