FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
25 July 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
202,660
Weighted average price paid (p)
169.10
Highest price paid (p)
170.50
Lowest price paid (p)
167.50
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 134,115,165 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 616,579,850. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 25 July 2024 is 616,579,850. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Contacts at Panmure Liberum:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
169.00
53,669
BATE
169.00
3,631
CHIX
169.21
130,892
TRQX
169.00
1,762
Aquis
169.00
12,706
