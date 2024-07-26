Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQTR | ISIN: GG00BFYT9H72 | Ticker-Symbol: Z9R
Stuttgart
23.07.24
13:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CYXONE
CYXONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYXONE AB0,0000,00 %
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED1,1600,00 %
NEINOR HOMES SA13,700+0,88 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.