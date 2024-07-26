Das Instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 8,21 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2024

The instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 8,21 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2024



Das Instrument 4CX SE0007815428 CYXONE AB SK-,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2024

The instrument 4CX SE0007815428 CYXONE AB SK-,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2024



Das Instrument Z9R GG00BFYT9H72 HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUNDS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2024

The instrument Z9R GG00BFYT9H72 HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUNDS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2024