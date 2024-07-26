Molten Ventures Plc: Share Repurchase Programme

DJ Share Repurchase Programme

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Share Repurchase Programme 26-Jul-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Share Repurchase Programme Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces that, beginning today, 26 July 2024, it will commence a share repurchase programme of up to GBP10,000,000 (the "Programme"). The Programme will be financed through existing cash resources. The Programme will commence on the date of this announcement and will continue until the earlier of either the expiration of the general authority received at the Company's 2024 AGM ("General Authority") or reaching purchase of the maximum amount intended under the Programme. The purchased ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will be held in treasury. To implement the Programme, the Company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") to conduct the Programme on its behalf and carry out on-market purchases of Ordinary Shares, acting as riskless principal, and to sell on such Ordinary Shares to the Company. Share repurchases may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price and trading volume. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. The Programme will operate in accordance with and under the terms of the relevant General Authority. The Programme will be conducted within the parameters of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the delegated regulations made pursuant to it. As at 26 July 2024, the Company's total issued share capital consisted of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, with one voting right per share. The Company will announce any market repurchase of Ordinary Shares no later than 7.30am on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. - ENDS - Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

