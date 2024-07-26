The city of Zittau has now granted the building permit for the test facility, which is to be constructed by the beginning of next year. The aim is to develop cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen, in which the by-products oxygen and heat can be optimally used. From pv magazine Germany The Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Infrastructures and Geothermal Systems (IEG) is building its new Laboratory Facility for Sector-Coupled Utilization of PEM Electrolysis Products (LA-SeVe) in Zittau, Germany. The city has now granted the building permit, the research institute announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...