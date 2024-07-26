Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 09:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Empowers Traders with New USDC Campaign Following EU Approval

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a new campaign in response to USDC becoming the first stablecoin to be approved by the EU. The campaign, which starts on July 24th at 10AM UTC and runs until August 22nd, is designed to engage new and existing users through events and rewards.

Bybit Empowers Traders with New USDC Campaign Following EU Approval

This 30-day campaign features an array of promotions, including airdrops, lucky draws, and attractive APR on USDC staking opportunities. "USDC's approval by the EU is not just a regulatory win; it's a step forward in securing a stable and reliable digital economy," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. "Our campaign is tailored to give extra opportunities to clients who use USC and encourages a deeper understanding and utilization of this pivotal asset."

New users to Bybit get exclusive perks such as a 10 USDC airdrop upon purchasing 100 USDC through various means, including P2P and Fiat Deposit. Additionally, the campaign offers multiple lucky draw events with 30,000 USDC in rewards. Participants can increase their chances of winning by engaging in various deposit activities.

Bybit has set up a trading challenge for traders aiming to leverage their holdings. Participants must make a net deposit of at least 200 USDC and trade a minimum of 1,000 USDC in spot pairs or futures contracts. Successful traders stand to share a grand prize pool of 60,000 USDC.

Lastly, Bybit introduces a USDC staking and saving event, providing special offers for the first three days for new users, boosting the portfolios of those new to crypto savings.

As Bybit continues to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, this campaign underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem around regulated stablecoins such as USDC.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469686/BYBIT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-empowers-traders-with-new-usdc-campaign-following-eu-approval-302207380.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.