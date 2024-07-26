In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for wafers have remained stable across the board this week. Mono PERC M10 and n-type M10 wafer prices held steady at $0. 141/pc and $0. 139/pc, respectively. Likewise, Mono PERC G12 and nN-type G12 wafer prices remained unchanged at $0. 209/pc and 0. 205/pc, respectively, compared to the previous week. Although there have been reports that n-type M10 wafer prices might increase due to the switch in China's domestic wafer production lines ...

