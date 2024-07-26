Dr.Foods Co., Ltd; Next Meats Co., Ltd: Next Meats and Dr. Foods were both chosen as the finalists of FOODNICHE SUMMIT at Cornell Tech University in New York

TOKYO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "NXMH") Tokyo based food-tech venture company and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. (A group company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and, also OTCQB Market in the US listed corporation as "DRFS") were both chosen as the finalist of FOODNICHE SUMMIT at Cornell Tech University in the category of "Alternative Proteins - Cultivated Meat" by presenting for the 1st time in the U.S. "VEGAN FOIE GRAS", "VEGAN CAVIAR" and "VEGAN TRUFFLE BUTTER" along with on-stage company presentation at Cornell Tech University in New York.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd had participated this competition on-line, chosen as the 3 finalists of its category and invited by FOODNICHE SUMMIT to attend and present the companies and the products.

"We were delighted to be chosen as the finalists and given such a prestigious opportunity to showcase our products at Cornell Tech University in New York where the city that we are aiming to distribute "VEGAN FOIE GRAS", "VEGAN CAVIAR" and "VEGAN TRUFFLE BUTTER" in the coming months." CEO Koichi Ishizuka said.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. are seeking for a mutually benefitable local distribution partner in New York area for even greater and wider international distribution of the products while searching for the unique solutions to endangered resources and unethical production methods by developing proprietary plant-based alternatives. The companies would like to team up together with industry leading American companies to scale up the international vegan business from Japan to high-end B to B food markets in the U.S.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") and Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd. (OTCQB Market in the US listed corporation as "DRFS") are Tokyo based food-tech venture companies that have been devoting for the research, development, and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative plant-based products to the world. We utilize innovative technology to develop and distribute plant-based products for a sustainable future while searching for the unique solutions to endangered resources and unethical production methods.

FOODNICHE SUMMIT bridges the gap between scientific discovery taking place in academia and innovation in the marketplace. Now in its eighth year, the summit is focused on bringing food industry stakeholders together for networking, collaboration, and thought- provoking conversations on building a healthier and more resilient food system. (https://nycsummit.foodnicher.com)

For further information, please contact the following.

79-49 Motomachi, Niseko Town,

Abuta District, Hokkaido,

JAPAN 048-1544

TEL: +81-3-6457-7612

https://www.nextmeats.global

https://www.facebook.com/NextMeats/

https://www.instagram.com/nextmeatsjapan/

5-21 Toyosawa Cho,

Hanamaki, Iwate,

JAPAN 025-0089

TEL: +81-3-4400-5201

https://dr-foods.net/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469631/image_5026523_6039536.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-meats-and-dr-foods-were-both-chosen-as-the-finalists-of-foodniche-summit-at-cornell-tech-university-in-new-york-302207383.html