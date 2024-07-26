Ebusco Holding N.V.: Deutsche Bahn Speyer calls off 25 Ebusco 2.2 buses

Totalling to 140 buses ordered through the Deutsche Bahn framework



Deurne, 26 July 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses and energy storage, has received a fixed order of 25 Ebusco 2.2 buses via the Deutsche Bahn framework agreement. With this order, the buses ordered through the framework agreement total to 140 Ebusco buses.



25 Ebusco 2.2 buses for Speyer region



These 25 buses represent the largest order under the DB framework so far and mark the beginning of Speyer's complete fleet electrification. The 12-metre low-floor buses will each be equipped with a battery pack exceeding 400 kWh, allowing them to drive a full day operation on a single charge.



The framework agreement between Ebusco and Deutsche Bahn was originally signed in April 2022 and extended during Busworld in October 2023. With this agreement, Ebusco is the primary supplier to Deutsche Bahn for its 12- and 18-metre electric buses until the end of 2026.



The Ebusco 2.2 as preferred model



95% of the Ebusco buses ordered through the framework are Ebusco 2.2 buses, demonstrating Deutsche Bahn's strong trust for this highly efficient electric bus. The Ebusco 2.2 has established itself as a market leader electric bus, thanks to its proven track record and continuous optimisations over the years. This highly efficient bus can drive up to 550 kilometres on a single charge, making it suitable for city and intercity transportation.



Peter Bijvelds, Co-CEO & Founder of Ebusco comments: "For over two years we have been a proud supplier of electric buses for Deutsche Bahn. We are extremely grateful for the trust shown by Deutsche Bahn, and are excited to continue the long-standing partnership that we share. The Ebusco 2.2 buses have proven to be excellent buses, show good Total Cost of Ownership performance, and are therefore perfectly suited for city and intercity transportation. We are grateful to Deutsche Bahn, and look forward to supplying even more electric buses in the coming two years.