The developed process allows green hydrogen to be obtained from renewable electrical energy due to the design and use of materials that have redox properties and that respond to microwave radiation. From pv magazine Spain A team from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ), a joint research center of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), and the UPV's Institute of Information and Communications Technologies (ITACA) has developed the design of materials that can improve the process of obtaining hydrogen from water from microwave ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...