BILLINGS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $60.0 million, or $0.58 per share, which compares to net income of $58.4 million, or $0.57 per share, for the first quarter of 2024 and net income of $67.0 million, or $0.65 per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Criticized loans decreased $12.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, driven by loan upgrades, payoffs, and charge-offs.

Non-performing assets decreased $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, driven primarily by the paydown of nonaccrual loans and disposal of OREO properties in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin increased to 2.97% for the second quarter of 2024, a 6 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis 1 , increased to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2024, or a 7 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024.

, increased to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2024, or a 7 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024. Loans held for investment increased $32.2 million at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $60.7 million at June 30, 2024 from March 31, 2024.

Non-interest expense decreased $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and decreased $7.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

"We continued executing well in the second quarter, with results generally in-line with expectations. We were pleased to see our net interest margin expansion, as expected, a reduction in non-performing assets, and continued expense control. Given our strong levels of capital and liquidity, adequate allowance for credit losses, and continued expectations for net interest margin expansion and expense control, we believe we are well positioned for the remainder of 2024 into 2025 and remain confident in our ability to generate solid returns," said Kevin P. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On July 24, 2024, the Company's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on August 15, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of August 5, 2024. The dividend equates to a 7.1% annualized yield based on the $26.48 per share average closing price of the Company's common stock as reported on NASDAQ during the second quarter of 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 0.8%, to $201.7 million, during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net interest income of $200.1 million during the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in interest expense resulting from a decrease in average other borrowed funds during the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income decreased $16.7 million, or 7.6%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest expense resulting from higher costs of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset be an increase in interest and fees on loans in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest accretion attributable to the fair valuation of acquired loans from acquisitions contributed to net interest income during the second quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2024, and the second quarter of 2023, in the amounts of $5.1 million, $6.5 million, and $4.6 million, respectively.

The net interest margin ratio was 2.97% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.91% during the first quarter of 2024, and 3.09% during the second quarter of 2023. The net FTE interest margin ratio2, was 3.00% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.93% during the first quarter of 2024, and 3.12% during the second quarter of 2023. Excluding interest accretion from the fair value of acquired loans, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the adjusted net interest margin ratio (FTE)2, was 2.92%, an increase of 8 basis points from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower interest expense as a result of decreased borrowings. Excluding interest accretion from the fair value of acquired loans, on a year-over-year basis, the adjusted net interest margin ratio (FTE) decreased 13 basis points, primarily as a result of higher interest-bearing deposit costs, which was partially offset by loan yield expansion and a modestly favorable change in the mix of earning assets.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.0 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $5.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 and $11.7 million during the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $13.5 million, or an annualized 0.30% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $8.4 million, or an annualized 0.18% of average loans outstanding, for the first quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $11.4 million, or an annualized 0.25% of average loans outstanding, for the second quarter of 2023. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024 were composed of charge-offs of $16.3 million, including the charge-off of a $6.8 million specific allocation related to a construction real estate loan, and recoveries of $2.8 million.

The Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% at March 31, 2024 and 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Coverage of non-performing loans increased to 138.4% at June 30, 2024, compared to 130.1% at March 31, 2024 and 242.0% at June 30, 2023.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Jun 30, 2023 $ Change % Change (Dollars in millions) Payment services revenues $ 18.6 $ 18.4 $ 0.2 1.1 % $ 20.1 $ (1.5 ) (7.5 )% Mortgage banking revenues 1.7 1.7 - - 2.6 (0.9 ) (34.6 ) Wealth management revenues 9.4 9.2 0.2 2.2 8.8 0.6 6.8 Service charges on deposit accounts 6.4 6.0 0.4 6.7 5.8 0.6 10.3 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2.1 2.2 (0.1 ) (4.5 ) 2.4 (0.3 ) (12.5 ) Investment securities loss - - - - (0.1 ) 0.1 (100.0 ) Other income 4.4 4.6 (0.2 ) (4.3 ) 4.5 (0.1 ) (2.2 ) Total non-interest income $ 42.6 $ 42.1 $ 0.5 1.2 % $ 44.1 $ (1.5 ) (3.4 )%

Non-interest income was $42.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, increasing $0.5 million and decreasing $1.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

For the Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Jun 30, 2023 $ Change % Change (Dollars in millions) Salaries and wages $ 66.3 $ 65.2 $ 1.1 1.7 % $ 68.1 $ (1.8 ) (2.6 )% Employee benefits 16.9 19.3 (2.4 ) (12.4 ) 19.3 (2.4 ) (12.4 ) Occupancy and equipment 16.9 17.3 (0.4 ) (2.3 ) 17.3 (0.4 ) (2.3 ) Other intangible amortization 3.7 3.7 - - 3.9 (0.2 ) (5.1 ) Other expenses 51.1 52.7 (1.6 ) (3.0 ) 54.7 (3.6 ) (6.6 ) Other real estate owned expense 2.0 2.0 - - 0.6 1.4 233.3 Total non-interest expense $ 156.9 $ 160.2 $ (3.3 ) (2.1 )% $ 163.9 $ (7.0 ) (4.3 )%

The Company's non-interest expense was $156.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $3.3 million from the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $7.0 million from the second quarter of 2023.

Salary and wages expense increased $1.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a reversal of short-term incentives in the first quarter for the over accrual of short-term incentives at December 31, 2024. Salaries and wages expense decreased $1.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower salaries and wages and net severance costs from expense reduction initiatives undertaken by the Company in 2023, which were partially offset by higher short-term incentive accruals in the second quarter of 2024.

Employee benefit expenses decreased $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease of $2.5 million of the seasonal reset of payroll taxes. Employee benefit expenses decreased $2.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower health insurance costs, partially offset by higher long-term incentive accruals.

Other expenses decreased $1.6 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and a decrease in FDIC insurance related the special assessment fee accrued in the first quarter of 2024. Other expenses decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of decreases in software and software maintenance costs, credit card reward accruals, and new market tax credit amortization expenses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2023-02.

Other real estate owned expenses were stable during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the write down of a commercial property in the second quarter of 2024.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $144.7 million, or 0.5%, to $30,289.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $30,144.8 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, loans, and other assets, which was partially offset by a decrease in investment securities. Total assets decreased $686.8 million, or 2.2%, from $30,976.3 million as of June 30, 2023, primarily due to decreases in investment securities which funded declines in deposits and securities sold under repurchase agreements, which was partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Investment securities decreased $224.5 million, or 2.6%, to $8,401.6 million as of June 30, 2024, from $8,626.1 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of normal pay-downs and maturities. Investment securities decreased $774.0 million, or 8.4%, from $9,175.6 million as of June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of normal pay-downs and maturities, partially offset by a $100.2 million increase in fair market values and a reduction of $1.3 million in allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

The following table presents the composition and comparison of loans held for investment as of the quarters-ended:

Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 $ Change % Change Jun 30, 2023 $ Change % Change Real Estate: Commercial $ 9,054.5 $ 9,060.4 $ (5.9 ) (0.1 )% $ 8,813.9 $ 240.6 2.7 % Construction 1,519.9 1,609.2 (89.3 ) (5.5 ) 1,836.5 (316.6 ) (17.2 ) Residential 2,246.4 2,258.4 (12.0 ) (0.5 ) 2,198.3 48.1 2.2 Agricultural 723.5 719.7 3.8 0.5 755.7 (32.2 ) (4.3 ) Total real estate 13,544.3 13,647.7 (103.4 ) (0.8 ) 13,604.4 (60.1 ) (0.4 ) Consumer: Indirect 733.7 739.9 (6.2 ) (0.8 ) 764.1 (30.4 ) (4.0 ) Direct and advance lines 139.0 136.7 2.3 1.7 144.0 (5.0 ) (3.5 ) Credit card 76.1 72.6 3.5 4.8 72.1 4.0 5.5 Total consumer 948.8 949.2 (0.4 ) - 980.2 (31.4 ) (3.2 ) Commercial 3,052.9 2,922.2 130.7 4.5 3,002.7 50.2 1.7 Agricultural 698.2 696.0 2.2 0.3 688.0 10.2 1.5 Other, including overdrafts 3.1 0.2 2.9 NM 1.7 1.4 82.4 Deferred loan fees and costs (12.3 ) (12.5 ) 0.2 (1.6 ) (13.6 ) 1.3 (9.6 ) Loans held for investment, net of deferred loan fees and costs $ 18,235.0 $ 18,202.8 $ 32.2 0.2 % $ 18,263.4 $ (28.4 ) (0.2 )%

The ratio of loans held for investment to deposits was 79.7%, as of June 30, 2024, compared to 79.8% as of March 31, 2024 and 77.5% as of June 30, 2023.

Total deposits increased $60.7 million, or 0.3%, to $22,870.7 million as of June 30, 2024, from $22,810.0 million as of March 31, 2024, with increases in non-interest bearing and demand deposits, which were partially offset by decreases in all other categories. Total deposits decreased $708.5 million, or 3.0%, from $23,579.2 million as of June 30, 2023, with decreases in all types of deposits except for time deposits $250 thousand and over.

Securities sold under repurchase agreements decreased $52.4 million, or 6.6%, to $741.8 million as of June 30, 2024, from $794.2 million as of March 31, 2024, and decreased $188.1 million, or 20.2%, from $929.9 million as of June 30, 2023, resulting from normal fluctuations in the liquidity needs of the Company's clients.

Other borrowed funds is comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank and Bank Term Funding Program variable-rate, overnight and fixed-rate borrowings with contractual tenors of up to one year. Other borrowed funds increased $88.0 million, or 3.8%, to $2,430.0 million as of June 30, 2024, from $2,342.0 million as of March 31, 2024, as a result of higher cash balances held at quarter end, and decreased $159.0 million from June 30, 2023, as a result of adjusting the funding mix between other borrowed funds and long-term debt related to $250.0 million of 18-month Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company is considered to be "well-capitalized" as of June 30, 2024, having exceeded all regulatory capital adequacy requirements. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company paid regular common stock dividends of approximately $49.0 million, or $0.47 per share.

CREDIT QUALITY

As of June 30, 2024, non-performing assets decreased $14.5 million, or 7.7%, to $174.9 million, compared to $189.4 million as of March 31, 2024, primarily due to a reduction of non-accrual loans and disposal of OREO properties.

Criticized loans decreased $12.0 million, or 1.9%, to $618.0 million as of June 30, 2024, from $630.0 million as of March 31, 2024, driven primarily by upgrades and paydowns in the agricultural real estate and construction real estate portfolios and a $6.8 million charge-off of a construction real estate loan. The decrease was partially offset by downgrades in the commercial real estate portfolio.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, this press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate our performance relative to our capital adequacy standards: (i) tangible common stockholders' equity; (ii) tangible assets; (iii) tangible book value per common share; (iv) tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets; (v) average tangible common stockholders' equity; (vi) return on average tangible common stockholders' equity; (vii) net FTE interest income; (viii) net FTE interest margin ratio; (ix) adjusted net FTE interest income; and (x) adjusted net FTE interest margin ratio. Tangible common stockholders' equity is calculated as total common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). Tangible assets are calculated as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). Tangible book value per common share is calculated as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets is calculated as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by tangible assets. Average tangible common stockholders' equity is calculated as average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity is calculated as net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity. Net FTE interest income is calculated as net interest income, adjusted to include its FTE interest income. Net FTE interest margin ratio is calculated as net FTE interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Adjusted net FTE interest income is calculated as net GTE interest income excluding purchase accounting interest accretion on acquired loans. Adjusted net FTE interest margin ratio is calculated as adjusted net FTE interest income divided by average interest earning assets. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies because other companies may not calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. They also should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company adjusts the most directly comparable capital adequacy GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures described in subclauses (i) through (vi) above to exclude goodwill and other intangible assets (except mortgage servicing rights). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by banking regulators and to present on a consistent basis our and our acquired companies' organic continuing operations without regard to acquisition costs and other adjustments that we consider to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside our control, are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance because, as a general matter, they either do not represent an actual cash expense and are inconsistent in amount and frequency depending upon the timing and size of our acquisitions (including the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which may drive the magnitude of acquisition related costs, but may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions or related costs), or they cannot be anticipated or estimated in a particular period (in particular as it relates to unexpected recovery amounts). This impacts the ratios that are important to analysts and allows investors to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other companies.

See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table included herein and the textual discussion for a reconciliation of the above described non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through our bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended % Change (In millions, except % and per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 2Q24 vs

1Q24 2Q24 vs

2Q23 Net interest income $ 201.7 $ 200.1 $ 207.8 $ 213.7 $ 218.4 0.8 % (7.6 )% Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis 203.4 201.8 209.5 215.4 220.2 0.8 (7.6 ) Provision for (reduction in) credit losses 9.0 5.3 5.4 (0.1 ) 11.7 69.8 (23.1 ) Non-interest income: Payment services revenues 18.6 18.4 18.4 19.2 20.1 1.1 (7.5 ) Mortgage banking revenues 1.7 1.7 1.5 2.0 2.6 - (34.6 ) Wealth management revenues 9.4 9.2 8.8 8.7 8.8 2.2 6.8 Service charges on deposit accounts 6.4 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.7 10.3 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2.1 2.2 2.5 2.2 2.4 (4.5 ) (12.5 ) Total fee-based revenues 38.2 37.5 37.2 38.1 39.7 1.9 (3.8 ) Investment securities loss - - - - (0.1 ) - (100.0 ) Other income 4.4 4.6 7.3 3.9 4.5 (4.3 ) (2.2 ) Total non-interest income 42.6 42.1 44.5 42.0 44.1 1.2 (3.4 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 66.3 65.2 64.0 65.4 68.1 1.7 (2.6 ) Employee benefits 16.9 19.3 13.5 19.7 19.3 (12.4 ) (12.4 ) Occupancy and equipment 16.9 17.3 17.4 17.0 17.3 (2.3 ) (2.3 ) Other intangible amortization 3.7 3.7 3.9 3.9 3.9 - (5.1 ) Other expenses 51.1 52.7 67.0 54.6 54.7 (3.0 ) (6.6 ) Other real estate owned expense 2.0 2.0 0.2 0.5 0.6 - 233.3 Total non-interest expense 156.9 160.2 166.0 161.1 163.9 (2.1 ) (4.3 ) Income before income tax 78.4 76.7 80.9 94.7 86.9 2.2 (9.8 ) Provision for income tax 18.4 18.3 19.4 22.0 19.9 0.5 (7.5 ) Net income $ 60.0 $ 58.4 $ 61.5 $ 72.7 $ 67.0 2.7 % (10.4 )% Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 102,937 102,844 103,629 103,822 103,821 0.1 % (0.9 )% Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 103,093 103,040 103,651 103,826 103,823 0.1 (0.7 ) Earnings per share - basic $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 1.8 (10.8 ) Earnings per share - diluted 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.70 0.65 1.8 (10.8 )

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) % Change (In millions, except % and per share data) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 2Q24 vs

1Q24 2Q24 vs

2Q23 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 390.2 $ 315.8 $ 378.2 $ 371.5 $ 479.0 23.6 % (18.5 )% Interest-bearing deposits in banks 568.2 319.1 199.7 219.5 201.4 78.1 182.1 Federal funds sold 0.1 0.1 0.1 2.1 0.1 - - Cash and cash equivalents 958.5 635.0 578.0 593.1 680.5 50.9 40.9 Investment securities, net 8,401.6 8,626.1 9,049.4 8,887.2 9,175.6 (2.6 ) (8.4 ) Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 182.3 178.4 223.2 189.5 210.4 2.2 (13.4 ) Loans held for sale, at fair value 22.3 22.7 47.4 59.1 76.5 (1.8 ) (70.8 ) Loans held for investment 18,235.0 18,202.8 18,279.6 18,213.3 18,263.4 0.2 (0.2 ) Allowance for credit losses (232.8 ) (227.7 ) (227.7 ) (226.7 ) (224.6 ) 2.2 3.7 Net loans held for investment 18,002.2 17,975.1 18,051.9 17,986.6 18,038.8 0.2 (0.2 ) Goodwill and intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 1,202.9 1,206.6 1,210.3 1,214.1 1,218.0 (0.3 ) (1.2 ) Company owned life insurance 507.6 504.7 502.4 500.8 502.0 0.6 1.1 Premises and equipment 436.5 439.9 444.3 446.3 443.7 (0.8 ) (1.6 ) Other real estate owned 6.7 14.4 16.5 11.6 14.4 (53.5 ) (53.5 ) Mortgage servicing rights 27.0 27.6 28.3 29.1 29.8 (2.2 ) (9.4 ) Other assets 541.9 514.3 519.5 623.4 586.6 5.4 (7.6 ) Total assets $ 30,289.5 $ 30,144.8 $ 30,671.2 $ 30,540.8 $ 30,976.3 0.5 % (2.2 )% Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Deposits $ 22,870.7 $ 22,810.0 $ 23,323.1 $ 23,679.5 $ 23,579.2 0.3 % (3.0 )% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 741.8 794.2 782.7 889.5 929.9 (6.6 ) (20.2 ) Long-term debt 383.4 370.8 120.8 120.8 120.8 3.4 217.4 Other borrowed funds 2,430.0 2,342.0 2,603.0 2,067.0 2,589.0 3.8 (6.1 ) Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 163.1 163.1 163.1 163.1 163.1 - - Other liabilities 475.2 455.0 451.0 535.4 473.1 4.4 0.4 Total liabilities 27,064.2 26,935.1 27,443.7 27,455.3 27,855.1 0.5 (2.8 ) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,453.9 2,450.7 2,448.9 2,484.9 2,481.4 0.1 (1.1 ) Retained earnings 1,156.9 1,145.9 1,135.1 1,122.3 1,098.8 1.0 5.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (385.5 ) (386.9 ) (356.5 ) (521.7 ) (459.0 ) (0.4 ) (16.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,225.3 3,209.7 3,227.5 3,085.5 3,121.2 0.5 3.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,289.5 $ 30,144.8 $ 30,671.2 $ 30,540.8 $ 30,976.3 0.5 % (2.2 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 104,561 104,572 103,942 105,011 105,021 - % (0.4 )% Book value per common share at period end $ 30.85 $ 30.69 $ 31.05 $ 29.38 $ 29.72 0.5 3.8 Tangible book value per common share at period end** 19.34 19.16 19.41 17.82 18.12 0.9 6.7 **Non-GAAP financial measure - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a reconciliation of book value per common share (GAAP) at period end to tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) at period end.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) % Change (In millions, except %) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 2Q24 vs

1Q24 2Q24 vs

2Q23 Loans held for investment: Real Estate: Commercial $ 9,054.5 $ 9,060.4 $ 8,869.2 $ 8,766.2 $ 8,813.9 (0.1 )% 2.7 % Construction 1,519.9 1,609.2 1,826.5 1,930.3 1,836.5 (5.5 ) (17.2 ) Residential 2,246.4 2,258.4 2,244.3 2,212.2 2,198.3 (0.5 ) 2.2 Agricultural 723.5 719.7 716.8 731.5 755.7 0.5 (4.3 ) Total real estate 13,544.3 13,647.7 13,656.8 13,640.2 13,604.4 (0.8 ) (0.4 ) Consumer: Indirect 733.7 739.9 740.9 751.7 764.1 (0.8 ) (4.0 ) Direct 139.0 136.7 141.6 142.3 144.0 1.7 (3.5 ) Credit card 76.1 72.6 76.5 71.6 72.1 4.8 5.5 Total consumer 948.8 949.2 959.0 965.6 980.2 - (3.2 ) Commercial 3,052.9 2,922.2 2,906.8 2,925.1 3,002.7 4.5 1.7 Agricultural 698.2 696.0 769.4 690.5 688.0 0.3 1.5 Other 3.1 0.2 0.1 5.0 1.7 NM 82.4 Deferred loan fees and costs (12.3 ) (12.5 ) (12.5 ) (13.1 ) (13.6 ) (1.6 ) (9.6 ) Loans held for investment $ 18,235.0 $ 18,202.8 $ 18,279.6 $ 18,213.3 $ 18,263.4 0.2 % (0.2 )% Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 6,174.0 $ 5,900.3 $ 6,029.6 $ 6,402.6 $ 6,518.2 4.6 % (5.3 )% Interest-bearing: Demand 6,122.3 6,103.6 6,507.8 6,317.9 6,481.9 0.3 (5.5 ) Savings 7,733.6 7,872.2 7,775.8 7,796.3 7,836.7 (1.8 ) (1.3 ) Time, $250 and over 786.1 819.3 811.6 817.1 657.9 (4.1 ) 19.5 Time, other 2,054.7 2,114.6 2,198.3 2,345.6 2,084.5 (2.8 ) (1.4 ) Total interest-bearing 16,696.7 16,909.7 17,293.5 17,276.9 17,061.0 (1.3 ) (2.1 ) Total deposits $ 22,870.7 $ 22,810.0 $ 23,323.1 $ 23,679.5 $ 23,579.2 0.3 % (3.0 )% Total core deposits (1) $ 22,084.6 $ 21,990.7 $ 22,511.5 $ 22,862.4 $ 22,921.3 0.4 % (3.7 )% (1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits, $250 thousand and over, and brokered deposits. NM - not meaningful

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Credit Quality (Unaudited) % Change (In millions, except %) Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 2Q24 vs

1Q24 2Q24 vs

2Q23 Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for credit losses $ 232.8 $ 227.7 $ 227.7 $ 226.7 $ 224.6 2.2 % 3.7 % As a percentage of loans held for investment 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.24 % 1.23 % As a percentage of non-accrual loans 140.58 132.38 214.00 278.50 260.86 Net loan charge-offs during quarter $ 13.5 $ 8.4 $ 4.8 $ 1.1 $ 11.4 60.7 % 18.4 % Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.30 % 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.25 % Non-Performing Assets: Non-accrual loans $ 165.6 $ 172.0 $ 106.4 $ 81.4 $ 86.1 (3.7 )% 92.3 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2.6 3.0 4.9 3.2 6.7 (13.3 ) (61.2 ) Total non-performing loans 168.2 175.0 111.3 84.6 92.8 (3.9 ) 81.3 Other real estate owned 6.7 14.4 16.5 11.6 14.4 (53.5 ) (53.5 ) Total non-performing assets $ 174.9 $ 189.4 $ 127.8 $ 96.2 $ 107.2 (7.7 )% 63.2 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of: Loans held for investment and OREO 0.96 % 1.04 % 0.70 % 0.53 % 0.59 % Total assets 0.58 0.63 0.42 0.31 0.35 Non-accrual loans to loans held for investment 0.91 0.94 0.58 0.45 0.47 Accruing Loans 30-89 Days Past Due $ 46.4 $ 62.8 $ 67.3 $ 51.2 $ 49.5 (26.1 )% (6.3 )% Criticized Loans: Special Mention $ 162.7 $ 160.1 $ 210.5 $ 197.3 $ 221.9 1.6 % (26.7 )% Substandard 409.3 405.8 457.1 414.6 386.9 0.9 5.8 Doubtful 46.0 64.1 20.7 21.0 32.8 (28.2 ) 40.2 Total $ 618.0 $ 630.0 $ 688.3 $ 632.9 $ 641.6 (1.9 )% (3.7 )%

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Ratios - Annualized (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter ended: Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Annualized Financial Ratios (GAAP) Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.94 % 0.86 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 7.55 7.28 7.77 9.20 8.44 Yield on average earning assets 4.80 4.74 4.69 4.63 4.52 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.39 2.39 2.24 2.09 1.88 Interest rate spread 2.41 2.35 2.45 2.54 2.64 Efficiency ratio 62.71 64.62 64.25 61.48 60.95 Loans held for investment to deposit ratio 79.73 79.80 78.38 76.92 77.46 Annualized Financial Ratios - Operating** (Non-GAAP) Net FTE interest margin ratio 3.00 % 2.93 % 3.01 % 3.07 % 3.12 % Tangible book value per common share $ 19.34 $ 19.16 $ 19.41 $ 17.82 $ 18.12 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 6.95 % 6.92 % 6.85 % 6.38 % 6.40 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 12.12 11.63 12.65 15.04 13.69 Consolidated Capital Ratios Total risk-based capital to total risk-weighted assets 13.80 % * 13.64 % 13.28 % 13.19 % 12.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital to total risk-weighted assets 11.53 * 11.37 11.08 11.02 10.76 Tier 1 common capital to total risk-weighted assets 11.53 * 11.37 11.08 11.02 10.76 Leverage Ratio 8.44 * 8.28 8.22 8.22 7.99 *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change. The regulatory capital ratios presented include the assumption of the transitional method as a result of legislation by the United States Congress to provide relief for the economy and financial institutions in the United States from the COVID-19 pandemic. The referenced relief ends on December 31, 2024, which allows a total five-year phase-in of the impact of CECL on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. **Non-GAAP financial measures - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a reconciliation of net interest margin to net FTE interest margin, book value per common share to tangible book value per common share, return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) to return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP).

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In millions, except %) Average Balance Interest(2) Average Rate Average Balance Interest(2) Average Rate Average Balance Interest(2) Average Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 18,253.9 $ 254.4 5.61 % $ 18,289.2 $ 253.6 5.58 % $ 18,351.5 $ 243.2 5.32 % Investment securities Taxable 8,311.6 62.3 3.01 8,726.3 64.5 2.97 9,139.2 66.1 2.90 Tax-exempt 187.8 0.8 1.71 189.0 0.9 1.92 192.9 1.0 2.08 Investment in FHLB and FRB stock 185.5 3.3 7.16 198.3 3.3 6.69 225.2 3.4 6.06 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 348.0 4.9 5.66 296.7 4.1 5.56 419.4 5.4 5.16 Federal funds sold 0.1 - - 0.1 - - 0.6 - - Total interest-earning assets $ 27,286.9 $ 325.7 4.80 % $ 27,699.6 $ 326.4 4.74 % $ 28,328.8 $ 319.1 4.52 % Non-interest-earning assets 2,853.7 2,825.6 2,958.8 Total assets $ 30,140.6 $ 30,525.2 $ 31,287.6 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,142.9 $ 13.9 0.91 % $ 6,150.2 $ 12.9 0.84 % $ 6,417.2 $ 9.9 0.62 % Savings deposits 7,760.3 40.8 2.11 7,781.8 39.1 2.02 7,951.3 28.4 1.43 Time deposits 2,863.4 26.2 3.68 2,972.3 27.1 3.67 2,517.1 15.3 2.44 Repurchase agreements 775.5 1.9 0.99 802.1 2.3 1.15 1,020.6 1.5 0.59 Other borrowed funds 2,501.9 31.8 5.11 2,771.9 35.6 5.17 2,966.4 39.3 5.31 Long-term debt 377.2 4.4 4.69 356.8 4.3 4.85 120.8 1.4 4.65 Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts 163.1 3.3 8.14 163.1 3.3 8.14 163.1 3.1 7.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 20,584.3 $ 122.3 2.39 % $ 20,998.2 $ 124.6 2.39 % $ 21,156.5 $ 98.9 1.88 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,868.7 5,832.2 6,521.9 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 492.3 466.4 426.3 Stockholders' equity 3,195.3 3,228.4 3,182.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,140.6 $ 30,525.2 $ 31,287.6 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(3) $ 203.4 $ 201.8 $ 220.2 Less FTE adjustments (2) (1.7 ) (1.7 ) (1.8 ) Net interest income from consolidated statements of income $ 201.7 $ 200.1 $ 218.4 Interest rate spread 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.64 % Net interest margin 2.97 2.91 3.09 Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(3) 3.00 2.93 3.12 Cost of funds, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits (4) 1.86 1.87 1.43

(1) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs, which include non-accrual loans. Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees net of deferred loan costs, which is not material. (2) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21.00% tax rate. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure - see Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein for a reconciliation to GAAP measures. (4) Calculated by dividing total annualized interest on interest-bearing liabilities by the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities plus non-interest-bearing deposits.

FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended (In millions, except % and per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 3,225.3 $ 3,209.7 $ 3,227.5 $ 3,085.5 $ 3,121.2 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 1,202.9 1,206.6 1,210.3 1,214.1 1,218.0 Tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) (B) $ 2,022.4 $ 2,003.1 $ 2,017.2 $ 1,871.4 $ 1,903.2 Total assets (GAAP) $ 30,289.5 $ 30,144.8 $ 30,671.2 $ 30,540.8 $ 30,976.3 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 1,202.9 1,206.6 1,210.3 1,214.1 1,218.0 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (C) $ 29,086.6 $ 28,938.2 $ 29,460.9 $ 29,326.7 $ 29,758.3 Average Balances: Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) (D) $ 3,195.3 $ 3,228.4 $ 3,140.3 $ 3,133.8 $ 3,182.9 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) 1,204.6 1,208.4 1,212.1 1,216.0 1,219.8 Average tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) (E) $ 1,990.7 $ 2,020.0 $ 1,928.2 $ 1,917.8 $ 1,963.1 Net interest income (F) $ 201.7 $ 200.1 $ 207.8 $ 213.7 $ 218.4 FTE interest income 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 Net FTE interest income (Non-GAAP) (G) 203.4 201.8 209.5 215.4 220.2 Less purchase accounting accretion 5.1 6.5 5.4 5.2 4.6 Adjusted net FTE interest income (Non-GAAP) (H) $ 198.3 $ 195.3 $ 204.1 $ 210.2 $ 215.6 Average interest-earning assets (I) $ 27,286.9 $ 27,699.6 $ 27,569.4 $ 27,796.8 $ 28,328.8 Total quarterly average assets (J) 30,140.6 30,525.2 30,507.7 30,752.3 31,287.6 Annualized net income available to common shareholders (K) 241.3 234.9 244.0 288.4 268.7 Common shares outstanding (L) 104,561 104,572 103,942 105,011 105,021 Return on average assets (GAAP) (K) / (J) 0.80 % 0.77 % 0.80 % 0.94 % 0.86 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) (K) / (D) 7.55 7.28 7.77 9.20 8.44 Average common stockholders' equity to average assets (GAAP) (D) / (J) 10.60 10.58 10.29 10.19 10.17 Book value per common share (GAAP) (A) / (L) $ 30.85 $ 30.69 $ 31.05 $ 29.38 $ 29.72 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (B) / (L) 19.34 19.16 19.41 17.82 18.12 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (B) / (C) 6.95 % 6.92 % 6.85 % 6.38 % 6.40 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) (K) / (E) 12.12 11.63 12.65 15.04 13.69 Net interest margin (GAAP) (F*) / (I) 2.97 2.91 2.99 3.05 3.09 Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (G*) / (I) 3.00 2.93 3.01 3.07 3.12 Adjusted FTE net interest margin (Non-GAAP) (H*) / (I) 2.92 2.84 2.94 3.00 3.05 *Annualized

