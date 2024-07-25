LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: " Our Company delivered a solid performance in the second quarter, in-line with our expectations. On a segment basis, conditions in the Las Vegas Locals market improved from the first quarter and our Las Vegas Locals business achieved market share growth in the quarter. We also produced strong growth in our Downtown Las Vegas operations and stable performance in our Midwest & South operations. Additionally, we successfully maintained operating efficiencies throughout the business, with property margins of nearly 41% during the quarter. In Louisiana, we opened our new land-based casino at Treasure Chest in early June, with strong demand since its opening. And we continued our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, with nearly $200 million in share repurchases and dividend distributions in the second quarter. In all, we are pleased with our second-quarter performance, and remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth across our business."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $967.5 million, up from $917.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by our Online segment. The Company reported net income of $139.8 million, or $1.47 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $192.5 million, or $1.89 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company's second-quarter 2023 results were favorably impacted by certain one-time tax benefits, with a tax rate of approximately 5% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a rate of approximately 24% in the current quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $344.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $351.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2024 were $150.0 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $161.3 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period in 2023.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

In the Las Vegas Locals segment, while market conditions improved from the first quarter, the Orleans and Gold Coast continued to face competitive pressures similar to the first quarter. Absent these competitive pressures, the Company's Las Vegas Locals properties performed in-line with the market. Results in Downtown Las Vegas strengthened on both a sequential and year-over-year basis, with growth in Hawaiian visitation and benefits from our recent property investments. Revenues in the Midwest & South segment were up slightly from prior year, with growth in core customer play and stability in retail play. Additionally, Midwest & South segment results included contributions from the new land-based casino at Treasure Chest, which opened in early June.

In the Online segment, both revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR increased year-over-year at a double-digit pace during the quarter, as the Company continued to benefit from strong growth in FanDuel's sports-betting operations. Growth in Managed & Other was driven by continued strong performance at Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on July 15, 2024, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $176 million in shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $545 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of June 30, 2024, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $280.8 million, and total debt of $3.0 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Gaming $ 650,827 $ 660,729 $ 1,284,958 $ 1,325,037 Food & beverage 76,994 70,366 149,633 141,950 Room 52,595 49,761 101,542 99,826 Online 129,930 85,002 276,100 207,865 Management fee 21,252 17,446 43,497 37,476 Other 35,914 33,646 72,303 68,762 Total revenues 967,512 916,950 1,928,033 1,880,916 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 252,067 249,999 497,753 499,794 Food & beverage 63,182 58,622 125,139 117,951 Room 19,342 18,580 38,054 35,700 Online 112,675 71,393 238,150 173,398 Other 13,248 11,003 26,161 22,570 Selling, general and administrative 105,134 99,070 213,318 199,389 Master lease rent expense (a) 27,852 27,099 55,087 53,927 Maintenance and utilities 36,946 37,591 71,690 73,617 Depreciation and amortization 65,677 62,220 128,590 123,780 Corporate expense 31,255 31,705 60,640 60,360 Project development, preopening and writedowns 7,586 5,201 10,607 (13,673 ) Impairment of assets - - 10,500 4,537 Other operating items, net 5,442 438 5,853 658 Total operating costs and expenses 740,406 672,921 1,481,542 1,352,008 Operating income 227,106 244,029 446,491 528,908 Other expense (income) Interest income (403 ) (2,715 ) (849 ) (20,860 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,949 42,715 85,258 86,581 Other, net 50 522 100 626 Total other expense, net 42,596 40,522 84,509 66,347 Income before income taxes 184,510 203,507 361,982 462,561 Income tax provision (44,665 ) (11,053 ) (85,664 ) (70,376 ) Net income $ 139,845 $ 192,454 $ 276,318 $ 392,185 Basic net income per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.89 $ 2.87 $ 3.81 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 95,042 102,025 96,238 102,818 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.89 $ 2.87 $ 3.81 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 95,080 102,071 96,280 102,867 (a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenues by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 225,054 $ 230,940 $ 450,676 $ 471,210 Downtown Las Vegas 57,701 52,991 111,232 109,548 Midwest & South 521,750 518,846 1,022,516 1,031,019 Online 129,930 85,002 276,100 207,865 Managed & Other 33,077 29,171 67,509 61,274 Total revenues $ 967,512 $ 916,950 $ 1,928,033 $ 1,880,916 Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 109,253 $ 118,395 $ 219,691 $ 244,555 Downtown Las Vegas 22,018 19,652 39,833 42,019 Midwest & South 195,455 201,833 376,449 400,517 Online 17,057 13,400 37,533 34,023 Managed & Other 23,140 19,546 47,921 41,097 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a) (22,732 ) (21,464 ) (46,750 ) (43,703 ) Adjusted EBITDAR 344,191 351,362 674,677 718,508 Master lease rent expense (b) (27,852 ) (27,099 ) (55,087 ) (53,927 ) Adjusted EBITDA 316,339 324,263 619,590 664,581 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 163 177 324 354 Depreciation and amortization 65,677 62,220 128,590 123,780 Share-based compensation expense 10,365 12,198 17,225 20,017 Project development, preopening and writedowns 7,586 5,201 10,607 (13,673 ) Impairment of assets - - 10,500 4,537 Other operating items, net 5,442 438 5,853 658 Total other operating costs and expenses 89,233 80,234 173,099 135,673 Operating income 227,106 244,029 446,491 528,908 Other expense (income) Interest income (403 ) (2,715 ) (849 ) (20,860 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,949 42,715 85,258 86,581 Other, net 50 522 100 626 Total other expense, net 42,596 40,522 84,509 66,347 Income before income taxes 184,510 203,507 361,982 462,561 Income tax provision (44,665 ) (11,053 ) (85,664 ) (70,376 ) Net income $ 139,845 $ 192,454 $ 276,318 $ 392,185 (a) Reconciliation of corporate expense: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 31,255 $ 31,705 $ 60,640 $ 60,360 Corporate share-based compensation expense (8,523 ) (10,241 ) (13,890 ) (16,657 ) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table $ 22,732 $ 21,464 $ 46,750 $ 43,703 (b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 139,845 $ 192,454 $ 276,318 $ 392,185 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 7,586 5,201 10,607 (13,673 ) Impairment of assets - - 10,500 4,537 Other operating items, net 5,442 438 5,853 658 Interest income (a) - - - (14,315 ) Other, net 50 522 100 626 Total adjustments 13,078 6,161 27,060 (22,167 ) Income tax effect for above adjustments (2,946 ) (1,418 ) (6,128 ) 4,612 Impact of tax valuation allowance - (35,856 ) - (35,856 ) Adjusted earnings $ 149,977 $ 161,341 $ 297,250 $ 338,774 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.89 $ 2.87 $ 3.81 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 0.08 0.05 0.11 (0.13 ) Impairment of assets - - 0.11 0.04 Other operating items, net 0.06 - 0.06 0.01 Interest income (a) - - - (0.14 ) Other, net - 0.01 - 0.01 Total adjustments 0.14 0.06 0.28 (0.21 ) Income tax effect for above adjustments (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) 0.04 Impact of tax valuation allowance - (0.35 ) - (0.35 ) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.58 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 95,080 102,071 96,280 102,867 (a) Adjustment to the expected losses for interest on note receivable.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net, as applicable,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net, as applicable, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release, as well as in our earnings conference call remarks, include statements regarding continued growth in visitation and spending among the Company's core customers, the Company's views that it will be able to drive continued revenue and EBITDAR growth throughout its business, the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, the Company's operating strategy, the Company's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, and the Company's plans with respect to share repurchases and returning capital to shareholders. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company operates; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; developments in legalization of online gaming, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company; changes in laws and regulations, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

