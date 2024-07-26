The winning developers will set up renewable energy projects backed with energy storage system to supply a cumulative 630 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable power in a demand-following manner. From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India's fourth tender for the selection of developers to supply firm and dispatchable power from RE projects with energy storage systems has yielded a tariff of INR 4. 98 ($0. 059)/kWh. SECI had originally launched the tender for the supply of 1. 26 GW firm and dispatchable power. The tendered capacity was later reduced to 630 MW. Out of the total tendered ...

