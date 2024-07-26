Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2024 net income of $3.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to second quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)

Total loans grew by an annualized rate of 5%

4.58% earning asset yield, compared to 4.11%

7% increase in wealth management income

0.07% ratio in nonperforming loans to total loans

"We are pleased the negative trend in net interest margin over the past several quarters has reversed, and we gained five basis points over the first quarter of 2024," said Isabella Bank Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. "The repricing of earning assets and continued loan growth have expanded yields beyond the growth of our cost of funds.

"While total commercial loans grew 1% during the quarter," he added, "we have a strong loan pipeline going into the third quarter. Given commercial loan growth prospects and the continued repricing of our book of business, we see a stronger second half of 2024, regardless of how interest rates change."

FINANCIAL CONDITION (June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024)

Total assets remained steady at $2.06 billion. Loan growth during the second quarter was offset by lower cash and security balances and was primarily funded by security amortization and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

Securities available-for-sale decreased $11.9 million to $505.6 million at the end of second quarter 2024 due to municipal maturities and principal paydowns on mortgage-related securities. This was offset in part by a smaller unrealized loss on the total portfolio during the period. Net losses on securities totaled $34 million and $34.8 million at the end of the second and first quarter, respectively. Unrealized losses represent 6% of total available-for-sale securities in both periods and will continue to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next three years.

Total loans grew $16.1 million to $1.38 billion at the end of second quarter 2024, led by residential loans, adding $8.5 million in balances due to a slowing of prepayments on steady new volume. Total commercial loans grew $8.8 million due to higher advances to mortgage brokers. The commercial pipeline remains strong.

The allowance for credit losses decreased $295,000 to $13.1 million at the end of second quarter 2024. A majority of the decrease was due to a few nonaccrual commercial loans that were settled at book value with specific allowances totaling $212,000. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $289,000 for the same reason. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days as a percentage of total loans was 0.11% compared to 0.58% at the end of first quarter 2024. The decrease is mostly the result of higher past due balances at the end of March due to a group of residential loans that typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which become overdue when the 31st day lands on a business day. Overall, credit quality remains strong, with no negative trends.

Total deposits were $1.72 billion at the end of the second quarter, a decline of 2.6% or $46.0 million from the last quarter. However, demand for retail certificates of deposit accounts (CDs) continues due to the rate environment, resulting in a $2.3 million increase during the second quarter.

The level of total deposits resulted in a funding gap that was filled with short-duration Federal Home Loan bank advances. The Bank continues to have robust liquidity levels and capital. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had $754 million of unencumbered sources of liquidity and strong capital ratios; the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.83%, Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.37%, and Total risk-based capital was 15.29%.

Tangible book value per share was $20.60 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $20.35 on March 31, 2024. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities reduced tangible book value per share by $3.60 and $3.67 for the respective periods.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2023 quarterly comparison)

Net interest margin was 2.83%, up from 2.78% last quarter and was 3.11% a year ago. The decrease from a year ago primarily was driven by a higher cost of funds. The book yield from securities was 2.23% and 2.26% during second quarter 2024 and 2023, respectively. The yield includes the effect of the investment of excess cash in shorter term U.S. Treasury securities following the COVID pandemic in 2021 and 2022. These securities will mature over the next 6 to 30 months, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.49% in second quarter 2024, up from 4.90% in the same quarter of 2023. The expansion in loan yields is a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and will continue repricing to variable rates. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.37% from 1.41% in second quarter 2024 due to several interest rate hikes throughout 2023.

The provision for credit losses was $170,000 in the second quarter 2024 and $196,000 for the same period in 2023. The provision for the current year quarter reflects growth in residential loans and a $72,000 increase due to higher unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income was $3.6 million in both the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. Customer service fees grew $81,000 based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $67,000, or 7%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). AUM increased $54.3 million over the last year driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations.

Noninterest expenses were $12.9 million in second quarter 2024 compared to $12.5 million in second quarter 2023. Compensation and benefit expenses increased $409,000 and reflect annual merit increases and medical claim adjustments totaling $190,000. Higher card usage drove a $78,000 increase in ATM and debit card fees.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. (www.stonegateinc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.

Table Index Consolidated Financial Schedules (Unaudited) A Selected Financial Data B Consolidated Balance Sheets C Consolidated Statements of Income D Consolidated Statements of Income E Average Yields and Costs F Average Balances G Asset Quality Analysis H Consolidated Loan and Deposit Analysis I Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 PER SHARE

















Basic earnings $ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.59

$ 0.62 Diluted earnings 0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58

0.61 Dividends 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28 Book value (1) 27.06

26.80

27.04

24.71

25.13 Tangible book value (1) 20.60

20.35

20.59

18.27

18.69 Market price (1) 18.20

19.40

21.50

21.05

20.50 Common shares outstanding (1) 7,474,016

7,488,101

7,485,889

7,490,557

7,496,826 Average number of diluted common shares outstanding 7,494,828

7,507,739

7,526,514

7,570,374

7,567,527 PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average total assets 0.67 %

0.61 %

0.74 %

0.86 %

0.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.94 %

6.16 %

8.05 %

9.24 %

9.47 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 9.14 %

8.07 %

10.82 %

12.37 %

12.58 % Net interest margin yield (fully taxable equivalent) (2) 2.83 %

2.78 %

2.85 %

3.02 %

3.11 % Efficiency ratio (2) 73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 %

67.90 % Net loan to deposit ratio (1) 79.46 %

74.46 %

77.53 %

74.71 %

77.06 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.82 %

9.75 %

9.83 %

8.74 %

9.23 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.65 %

7.58 %

7.66 %

6.61 %

7.03 % ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

















Assets managed by Isabella Wealth (1) $ 647,850

$ 660,645

$ 641,027

$ 590,666

$ 593,530 ASSET QUALITY

















Nonaccrual loans (1) $ 994

$ 1,283

$ 982

$ 520

$ 414 Foreclosed assets (1) 629

579

406

509

405 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 393

46

381

(254)

(3) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.03 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.96 % CAPITAL RATIOS (1)

















Tier 1 leverage 8.83 %

8.80 %

8.76 %

8.77 %

8.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital 12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

12.39 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.37 %

12.36 %

12.54 %

12.43 %

12.39 % Total risk-based capital 15.29 %

15.31 %

15.52 %

15.39 %

15.37 %



(1) At end of period (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

A

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and demand deposits due from banks $ 22,690

$ 22,987

$ 25,628

$ 48,862

$ 25,584 Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances

due from banks 869

2,231

8,044

67,017

4,296 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,559

25,218

33,672

115,879

29,880



















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 505,646

517,585

528,148

516,897

530,497 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 637

366

-

105

362



















Loans 1,381,636

1,365,508

1,349,463

1,334,674

1,334,402 Less allowance for credit losses 13,095

13,390

13,108

12,767

12,833 Net loans 1,368,541

1,352,118

1,336,355

1,321,907

1,321,569



















Premises and equipment 27,843

27,951

27,639

26,960

26,383 Bank-owned life insurance policies 34,382

34,131

33,892

33,654

33,433 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,283

48,284

48,284

48,285

48,285 Other assets 38,486

39,161

38,216

42,041

39,277 Total assets $ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

$ 2,118,490

$ 2,042,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Liabilities

















Demand deposits $ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505

$ 445,043

$ 458,845 Interest bearing demand deposits 338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558

335,922 Savings 603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795

606,644 Certificates of deposit 368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078

313,537 Total deposits 1,722,299

1,768,307

1,723,695

1,769,474

1,714,948 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 44,194

42,998

46,801

52,330

37,102 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000

-

40,000

65,000

55,000 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,380

29,357

29,335

29,312

29,290 Total borrowed funds 118,574

72,355

116,136

146,642

121,392



















Other liabilities 17,017

16,240

16,735

17,251

17,677 Total liabilities 1,857,890

1,856,902

1,856,566

1,933,367

1,854,017 Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 126,126

126,656

127,323

127,680

126,278 Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations 3,951

3,890

3,693

3,641

5,395 Retained earnings 99,808

98,318

97,282

95,533

93,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,636)

(28,190)

(25,896)

(41,731)

(36,417) Total shareholders' equity 202,249

200,674

202,402

185,123

188,431 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,060,139

$ 2,057,576

$ 2,058,968

$ 2,118,490

$ 2,042,448

B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30

2024

2023 Interest income





Loans $ 36,920

$ 30,820 Available-for-sale securities 5,688

6,267 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 304

135 Federal funds sold and other 556

868 Total interest income 43,468

38,090 Interest expense





Deposits 14,476

6,938 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 642

320 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,026

270 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 532

532 Total interest expense 16,676

8,060 Net interest income 26,792

30,030 Provision for credit losses 562

237 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 26,230

29,793 Noninterest income





Service charges and fees 4,174

4,025 Wealth management fees 1,987

1,767 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 496

452 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 101

123 Other 318

530 Total noninterest income 7,076

6,897 Noninterest expenses





Compensation and benefits 13,985

13,150 Occupancy and equipment 5,325

5,208 Other professional services 1,040

1,092 ATM and debit card fees 956

809 FDIC insurance premiums 532

461 Other 3,733

4,017 Total noninterest expenses 25,571

24,737 Income before income tax expense 7,735

11,953 Income tax expense 1,123

2,002 Net income $ 6,612

$ 9,951 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.88

$ 1.32 Diluted 0.88

1.31 Cash dividends per common share 0.56

0.56

C

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 Interest income

















Loans $ 18,863

$ 18,057

$ 17,580

$ 17,270

15,931 Available-for-sale securities 2,804

2,884

2,926

2,963

3,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 158

146

129

91

71 Federal funds sold and other 263

293

421

161

446 Total interest income 22,088

21,380

21,056

20,485

19,495 Interest expense

















Deposits 7,313

7,163

6,399

5,015

4,109 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 321

321

357

284

171 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 638

388

422

617

270 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 266

266

266

267

266 Total interest expense 8,538

8,138

7,444

6,183

4,816 Net interest income 13,550

13,242

13,612

14,302

14,679 Provision for credit losses 170

392

684

(292)

196 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,380

12,850

12,928

14,594

14,483 Noninterest income

















Service charges and fees 2,128

2,046

2,212

2,060

2,047 Wealth management fees 1,048

939

932

858

981 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance policies 253

243

239

229

226 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans 67

34

85

109

56 Other 112

206

48

158

294 Total noninterest income 3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414

3,604 Noninterest expenses

















Compensation and benefits 6,970

7,015

6,116

6,639

6,561 Occupancy and equipment 2,619

2,706

2,554

2,535

2,606 Other professional services 527

513

576

672

557 ATM and debit card fees 487

469

487

471

409 FDIC insurance premiums 280

252

233

228

233 Other 2,012

1,721

1,949

2,113

2,173 Total noninterest expenses 12,895

12,676

11,915

12,658

12,539 Income before income tax expense 4,093

3,642

4,529

5,350

5,548 Income tax expense 612

511

726

937

918 Net income $ 3,481

$ 3,131

$ 3,803

$ 4,413

$ 4,630 Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.42

$ 0.51

$ 0.59

$ 0.62 Diluted 0.46

0.42

0.51

0.58

0.61 Cash dividends per common share 0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

0.28

D

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (UNAUDITED)

The following schedules present yield and daily average amounts outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. For analytical purposes, interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Federal Reserve Bank restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS















Loans (1) 5.49 %

5.36 %

5.25 %

5.21 %

4.90 % Available-for-sale securities 2.23 %

2.25 %

2.25 %

2.25 %

2.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4.95 %

4.58 %

4.07 %

2.85 %

2.23 % Fed funds sold 5.48 %

5.69 %

5.76 %

5.51 %

4.70 % Other 7.49 %

4.65 %

6.25 %

3.65 %

7.16 % Total interest earning assets 4.58 %

4.45 %

4.38 %

4.30 %

4.11 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits 0.39 %

0.48 %

0.63 %

0.28 %

0.22 % Savings 2.16 %

2.10 %

1.78 %

1.45 %

1.18 % Certificates of deposit 3.99 %

3.82 %

3.63 %

3.23 %

2.73 % Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3.16 %

3.16 %

2.85 %

2.44 %

1.93 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5.61 %

5.60 %

5.69 %

5.55 %

5.29 % Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 3.62 %

3.63 %

3.63 %

3.65 %

3.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2.37 %

2.27 %

2.13 %

1.79 %

1.41 % Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (2) 2.83 %

2.78 %

2.85 %

3.02 %

3.11 %



















Net interest spread 2.21 %

2.18 %

2.25 %

2.51 %

2.70 %



(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) in table I

E

AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 INTEREST EARNING ASSETS













Loans (1) $ 1,375,523

$ 1,348,749

$ 1,340,271

$ 1,325,455

$ 1,300,593 Available-for-sale securities (2) 545,827

557,030

564,068

572,038

583,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762

12,762 Fed funds sold 7

7

13

13

4 Other (3) 14,054

25,210

26,823

17,638

24,902 Total interest earning assets 1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906

1,921,913 NONEARNING ASSETS

















Allowance for credit losses (13,431)

(13,100)

(12,780)

(12,937)

(12,759) Cash and demand deposits due from banks 23,931

24,018

23,244

25,287

24,807 Premises and equipment 27,999

28,022

27,444

26,629

26,401 Other assets 80,539

84,059

71,592

74,244

80,374 Total assets $ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,437

$ 2,041,129

$ 2,040,736 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

















Interest bearing demand deposits $ 342,931

$ 345,842

$ 317,996

$ 342,175

$ 348,341 Savings 613,601

633,904

634,529

595,372

628,673 Certificates of deposit 366,440

357,541

338,852

324,399

303,117 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 40,593

40,623

50,049

46,574

35,495 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,510

27,692

29,674

44,429

20,404 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 29,365

29,342

29,320

29,298

29,275 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,438,440

1,434,944

1,400,420

1,382,247

1,365,305 NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 411,282

412,228

446,747

451,123

462,953 Other liabilities 16,755

16,151

17,302

16,802

16,906 Shareholders' equity 200,734

203,434

188,958

190,957

195,572 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,067,211

$ 2,066,757

$ 2,053,427

$ 2,041,129

$ 2,040,736



(1) Includes loans held-for-sale and nonaccrual loans (2) Average balances for available-for-sale securities are based on amortized cost (3) Includes average interest-bearing deposits with other banks, net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter

F

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

The following table outlines quarter-to-date asset quality analysis as of, and for the three-month periods ended:



June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Commercial and industrial $ 271

$ 567

$ 491

$ 17

$ 17 Commercial real estate -

234

-

-

- Agricultural 167

189

205

208

218 Residential real estate 556

293

286

295

179 Consumer -

-

-

-

- Total nonaccrual loans 994

1,283

982

520

414 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 15

-

87

-

133 Total nonperforming loans 1,009

1,283

1,069

520

547 Foreclosed assets 629

579

406

509

405 Debt securities 12

12

12

77

77 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,650

$ 1,874

$ 1,487

$ 1,106

$ 1,029 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.05 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonaccrual loans 1,317.40 %

1,043.65 %

1,334.83 %

2,455.19 %

3,099.76 % ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Allowance at beginning of period $ 13,390

$ 13,108

$ 12,767

$ 12,833

$ 12,640 Charge-offs 527

191

452

179

92 Recoveries 134

145

71

433

95 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 393

46

381

(254)

(3) Provision for credit losses - loans 98

328

722

(320)

190 Allowance at end of period $ 13,095

$ 13,390

$ 13,108

$ 12,767

$ 12,833 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.95 %

0.98 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.96 % NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

















Commercial and industrial $ 334

$ (2)

$ 242

$ (41)

$ (4) Commercial real estate (29)

(6)

(3)

(3)

(10) Agricultural -

(2)

(6)

-

2 Residential real estate (19)

(63)

(14)

(266)

(25) Consumer 107

119

162

56

34 Total $ 393

$ 46

$ 381

$ (254)

$ (3) Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Quarter to Date

annualized to average loans) 0.03 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

0.00 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (Year to Date

annualized to average loans) 0.12 %

0.00 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

0.00 % DELINQUENT AND NONACCRUAL LOANS

















Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 1,484

$ 7,938

$ 3,895

$ 715

$ 3,132 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 15

-

87

-

133 Total accruing past due loans 1,499

7,938

3,982

715

3,265 Nonaccrual loans 994

1,283

982

520

414 Total past due and nonaccrual loans $ 2,493

$ 9,221

$ 4,964

$ 1,235

$ 3,679

G

CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)

Loan Analysis



June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Commercial and industrial $ 238,245

$ 226,281

$ 209,738

$ 195,814

$ 194,914

21.15 % Commercial real estate 547,005

561,123

564,244

566,639

564,254

(10.06) % Advances to mortgage brokers 39,300

29,688

18,541

24,807

39,099

129.51 % Agricultural 94,996

93,695

99,994

99,233

96,689

5.55 % Total commercial loans 919,546

910,787

892,517

886,493

894,956

3.85 % Residential real estate 365,188

356,658

356,418

348,196

343,474

9.57 % Consumer 96,902

98,063

100,528

99,985

95,972

(4.74) % Gross loans $ 1,381,636

$ 1,365,508

$ 1,349,463

$ 1,334,674

$ 1,334,402

4.72 %

Deposit Analysis

June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023

Annualized

Growth %

Quarter to Date Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 412,193

$ 413,272

$ 428,505

$ 445,043

$ 458,845

(1.04) % Interest bearing demand deposits 338,329

349,401

320,737

363,558

335,922

(12.68) % Savings 603,328

639,491

628,079

628,795

606,644

(22.62) % Certificates of deposit 368,449

366,143

346,374

332,078

313,537

2.52 % Total deposits $ 1,722,299

$ 1,768,307

$ 1,723,695

$ 1,769,474

$ 1,714,948

(10.41) %

H



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



June 30

2024

March 31

2024

December 31

2023

September 30

2023

June 30

2023 Noninterest expenses

$ 12,895

$ 12,676

$ 11,915

$ 12,658

$ 12,539 Amortization of acquisition intangibles

1

-

1

-

1 Core noninterest expense (A) $ 12,894

$ 12,676

$ 11,914

$ 12,658

$ 12,538





















Net interest income

$ 13,550

$ 13,242

$ 13,612

$ 14,302

$ 14,679 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

237

246

246

250

255 Net interest income (FTE) (B) 13,787

13,488

13,858

14,552

14,934 Noninterest income

3,608

3,468

3,516

3,414

3,604 Tax equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

53

51

50

48

47 Core revenue (FTE)

17,448

17,007

17,424

18,014

18,585 Nonrecurring items



















Net gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-

-

-

66 Net gains (losses) on foreclosed assets

6

69

8

75

53 Total nonrecurring items

6

69

8

75

119 Adjusted core revenue (C) $ 17,442

$ 16,938

$ 17,416

$ 17,939

$ 18,466 Efficiency ratio (A/C) 73.93 %

74.84 %

68.41 %

70.56 %

67.90 % Average earning assets (D) 1,948,173

1,943,758

1,943,937

1,927,906

1,921,913 Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE) (B/D) 2.83 %

2.78 %

2.85 %

3.02 %

3.11 %

I

