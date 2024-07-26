Viasat, Inc.: Viasat Announces New Reporting Segment Structure

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today outlined additional information about its new segment reporting structure commencing with the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The new segment reporting is designed to better reflect the diverse and attractive end markets the company serves and to provide investors greater insight into Viasat's business lines and growth opportunities.

Commencing with its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company will report its financial results based on two new reportable segments: Communication Services and Defense and Advanced Technologies.

Communication Services is comprised of four primary business lines: Aviation, Government Satcom, Maritime, and Fixed and Other. The Communication Services segment provides a wide range of broadband and narrowband communications solutions across government and commercial mobility markets, as well as for fixed and residential broadband customers. These solutions include nose-to-tail connectivity for commercial airlines and business jet customers, including our market-leading passenger Wi-Fi services. In commercial maritime, marketed under the Inmarsat Maritime brand, solutions support vessel operation, navigation, crew connectivity and safety services, and include the new NexusWave fully managed connectivity service. In the government market, Viasat offers highly trusted and secure interconnectivity solutions for defense and civilian government customers. Additionally, within this segment Viasat develops and offers a wide array of advanced satellite and wireless products, and networks and terminal solutions that support or enable the provision of fixed and mobile broadband and narrowband services.

is comprised of four primary business lines: Aviation, Government Satcom, Maritime, and Fixed and Other. Defense and Advanced Technologies is comprised of four primary business lines: Information Security and Cyber Defense, Space and Mission Systems, Tactical Networking, and Advanced Technologies and Other. The Defense and Advanced Technologies segment provides a diverse set of resilient, vertically integrated solutions, leveraging core technical competencies in encryption, cyber security, tactical gateways, modems and waveforms, to government and commercial customers. The Information Security and Cyber Defense business line offers high-quality encryption products that ensure data security, whether at rest or traveling through a network. The Space and Mission Systems business line builds technologies for use on the ground (antennas, modems and gateways) or in space (space-based communication systems and payloads). The Tactical Networking group provides resilient communications designed for on-the-move or on-the-pause operations in a multi-domain battlespace with friendly force tracking and narrowband solutions. The Advanced Technologies and Other business line focuses on commercial communication satellite product development, orchestration of sovereign and multi-orbit solutions and emerging growth markets, including direct-to-device.

Viasat previously announced its intention to introduce a new segment reporting structure commencing with the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 at the time of reporting its Q4 FY2024 results, on May 21, 2024. The previous reporting structure (for periods through March 31, 2024 - FY2024) reported financial results in three segments: Government Systems, Satellite Services and Commercial Networks. [Link here for Q4 FY24 shareholder letter.]

"We are pleased to share our new reporting structure which helps communicate our markets and value drivers and provides greater insight into our progress in each portion of our business portfolio," said Mark Dankberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Viasat, Inc.

"Viasat is a leading provider of space and ground network technologies and service solutions for a broad range of commercial and government customers with a long heritage serving narrowband and broadband low earth orbit (LEO), broadband mid earth orbit (MEO), and broadband and narrowband geostationary orbit (GEO) communications and earth observation applications. We believe we are the only satellite operator with this broad range of global, vertically integrated capabilities and are well positioned with a long runway of growth opportunities."

Viasat has prepared unaudited illustrations of the company's financial reports for Fiscal Year 2023 and 2024 to reflect the company's results based on the new segment reporting, which can be found on Viasat's IR site.

