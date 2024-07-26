Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: A2QQS0 | ISIN: CA66744H1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 34S0
Stuttgart
26.07.24
11:05 Uhr
0,154 Euro
-0,011
-6,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2024 AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV: NWST) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held July 25, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. Directors Maryantonett Flumian, Adam Manna and James Steel were all re-elected to the Board, and Enrico De Pasquale was elected to the Board.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 90,043,846 common shares were voted, representing approximately 39% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.
"Maryantonett Flumian"
Chair, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:
604-683-7790
info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


