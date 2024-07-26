Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:03 Uhr
2,710 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7502,76012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 161.6 million in H1 2024 and was by 9.5% higher than in corresponding period of 2023.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.1 million in H1 2024, while it amounted to EUR 9.0 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 19.6 million in H1 2024, while it amounted to EUR 18.9 million in corresponding period of 2023.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2024, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.