The PFV Las Salinas stages 1, 2 and 3, which totals 205 MW, will operate jointly with the 112 MW Sierra Gorda Este wind farm and will be the largest industrial-scale hybrid renewable generation center in the country, according to Enel. From pv magazine LatAm Enel Chile has begun commercial operation of its new photovoltaic plant, the PFV Las Salinas stages 1, 2 and 3, with a net installed capacity of 205 MW, which will operate jointly with one of its wind farms, the 112 MW Sierra Gorda Este. Located approximately 60 kilometers from the city of Calama, the Las Salinas hybrid project is made up ...

