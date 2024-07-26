A growing business-wide awareness of security threats helps employees understand their role in safeguarding enterprise assets, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are responding to a heightened risk of cyberattacks by integrating individual security tools into a unified security framework, accordingto a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds that security tools such as Identity and Access Management (IAM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Service Edge (SSE) are increasingly being used in concert by U.K. enterprises to counteract cyberattacks that are growing in frequency, complexity and sophistication. Effectively harmonizing these disparate and potentially discordant elements of a security ensemble can improve threat visibility, detection and response times while streamlining security operations.

"Providers are developing unified management interfaces that consolidate various security functions into a single dashboard," said Anthony Drake, partner and head of ISG in the U.K. and Ireland. "This simplifies administration and provides a more holistic view of the security landscape."

Cybersecurity is becoming a strategic component that aligns security measures with overall business goals, the ISG report says. Now that cybersecurity is viewed not just as an IT issue but as a business problem, business and cyber leaders have begun working together on cyber-related topics, the report says. There is a growing trend toward including cyber experts on corporate boards, ISG says. This is particularly important in the time of an economic downturn when U.K. enterprises are seeking heightened assurance of the quality and return on investment (ROI) of their cybersecurity spends, the ISG report says.

By incorporating cyber resilience into their business strategy, enterprises in the U.K. can ensure that cybersecurity remains a priority at all levels of the organization, from the board of directors to front-line employees, the ISG report says. This helps to create a cybersecurity awareness culture and ensures that employees understand their role in protecting the enterprise's assets, the report says. To further increase this awareness, enterprises should focus on providing regular and engaging training sessions that cover trends such as phishing and social engineering techniques, ISG says.

"A well-defined cyber resilience strategy is no longer optional for U.K. enterprises," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Businesses need to develop a comprehensive roadmap for cyber resilience that is aligned with business goals."

The report also examines the growing trend toward adoption of cyber risk quantification services among U.K. enterprises.

For more insights into the cybersecurity challenges that enterprises in the U.K. face, including balancing security with cost and guarding against supply-chain attacks, and ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 112 providers across eight quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Extended Detection and Response, Security Service Edge, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services (Large Accounts), Strategic Security Services (Midmarket), Managed Security Services SOC (Large Accounts) and Managed Security Services SOC (Midmarket).

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants, while Accenture, BT, Capgemini, Deloitte, Eviden, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, Claranet, Cyderes, EY, Integrity360, Microsoft, NCC Group, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Adarma, Bridewell, Cato Networks, Cisco, Computacenter, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Infosys, Netskope, NTT DATA, Okta, Ping Identity, Redscan, SailPoint, SecurityHQ, SentinelOne, Tech Mahindra, Thales, Trend Micro, Versa Networks and Zscalerare named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Aase, the head of ISG Provider Lens Research, noted CrowdStrike was named a Leader in one of the report's quadrants before the recent incident involving a failed CrowdStrike software update impacted global computer systems. He said ISG stands by its research and rating of CrowdStrike.

"CrowdStrike is one of the largest providers of cybersecurity solutions in the world. It's important to note the recent computer outages were not caused by a cyberattack, but a failed software update that impacted Microsoft 365 systems," said Aase. "These outages, while highly disruptive, underscore the complexity and interconnectedness of modern ecosystems and the need for ongoing cyber vigilance."

In addition to the Leaders named above, BeyondTrust, EY, Infosys, Rackspace Technology, Saviynt, SecurityHQ, Skyhigh Security, Thales, Trellix, Trustwave and Wavestoneare named Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Zensar Technologies is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Cybersecurity Solutions and Services partners. Zensar Technologies earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from BT, Computacenter and IBM.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

