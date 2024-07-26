Vantage Markets Reveals "The Future of HealthTech" in the Latest Episode of The Vantage View

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is delighted to announce the release of the fifth episode of The Vantage View , "The Future of HealthTech". The Vantage View video series is produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios and offers insightful financial analysis and perspectives.

This latest episode features Arnaud Bauer, Partner at L.E.K. Consulting, and delves into the transformative potential of healthcare technology as well as its promising investment opportunities.

Bauer starts by discussing the rapid growth in healthcare data production, stating, "By 2025, the world is expected to produce 15,000 exabytes of healthcare data annually, versus only 2000 in 2020." According to the research by L.E.K. Consulting, the healthcare industry alone accounts for approximately 30% of the world's data volume. Additionally, the global healthcare data analytics market is projected to reach $1.5 to $2 billion by 2030.

Highlighting the potential of investment opportunities within the markets, Bauer explains, "Healthcare data is increasingly used by pharma and medtech companies to bring new innovations to market, monitor products with available evidence data, and is now being leveraged by tech and AI companies. The breadth and depth of data, its longitudinality, and the quality of underlying data are key factors driving its value."

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, says, "We're excited to unveil this latest episode, putting the spotlight on HealthTech. The focus on healthcare technology aims to provide a fresh perspective on a rapidly evolving sector, while uncovering hidden opportunities in an area that many investors haven't fully explored yet. We're confident the intersection of healthcare and technology is poised to drive significant innovation and investment potential."

Previous episodes of The Vantage View have explored topics like A.I., the space economy, the circular economy, and sustainable mobility, featuring insights from leaders such as Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Simon Gwozdz, Dr. Seeram Ramakrishna, and Andrey Berdichevskiy.

Tune into the latest episode of The Vantage View to explore the dynamic world of HealthTech and its investment possibilities.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467992/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-markets-reveals-the-future-of-healthtech-in-the-latest-episode-of-the-vantage-view-302206095.html