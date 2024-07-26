VIDEO GAMES FUEL YOUNG ATHLETES: NIMBL SURVEY SHOWS PARENTS SPENDING OVER £500 ON GAMING GEAR

LONDON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Paris 2024 Olympics just one day away, video games are increasingly recognized for their role in nurturing young sporting talent. A new survey by nimbl, the leading pocket money card and app for 6 to 18-year-olds, highlights how video games are helping to shape children's sports skills and enthusiasm for real-life sports.

Bridging the Gap Between Virtual and Physical Sports

Sports video games like FIFA, NBA 2K, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater are increasingly recognised for their educational value. Renowned sports professionals such as Jadon Sancho (Football), Ben Simmons (Basketball), and Erica Bougard (Athletics) play video games to study skills, game strategies, and fine-tune motor skills.

A nimbl survey of 410 parents across the UK found that sports video games have helped 41% of children understand sports rules and strategies, 37% have seen improvements in cognitive skills such as problem-solving and teamwork, and 42% in fine motor skills like reaction times, hand-eye coordination, and anticipation.

Sandy from Epsom, whose 12-year-old daughter Lilly plays football for her school and local clubs, said, "Gaming has given her a better understanding of the rules, strategy, and skills she can develop. It's been great socially, as she can play with family and friends, learning about teamwork and cooperation."

Inspiring Participation and Passion

Beyond entertainment and skill development, video games inspire curiosity and passion for sports in children. The immersive nature of the games allows them to explore new sports, discover new skills and take risks in a 'safe space.'

The nimbl survey showed action and adventure as the most popular genre (35%), followed by sports (23%) and online platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft (11%).

Of those surveyed, 35% of children were inspired to try sports after playing video games, from football (27%), basketball (5%), and tennis (3%) to skateboarding (3%), gymnastics (3%), and motorsports (3%).

Jo from Watford said, "My son Issac (11) enjoys bowling and playing tennis online and offline. Gaming has inspired him to try new sports like golf. After playing a Nintendo golf game, he wanted to go to the driving range and loved it!"

Finding Balance and Getting Fit

The survey found that 69% of children game over 4 hours a week, with 28% playing over 10 hours a week. Finding the right balance is key.

While most parents feel there is no substitute for spending more time playing sports or getting exercise, 25% said motion-based video games have improved or maintained their child's physical fitness, especially for those with disabilities, not participating in out-of-school activities, or during bad weather.

Summer Boredom Buster Promotion

The Met Office estimated up to 50 wet days this summer, nearly two days out of every three (TimeOut). To keep young minds active, nimbl has launched a Summer Boredom Buster promotion. From July to September, nimbl is giving away an Xbox Series S or a Nintendo Switch OLED Model in weekly and daily prize draws.

Alana Parsons, nimbl Chief Executive, explains, "Our survey found 42% of parents spent over £500 on gaming equipment, with 8% spending over £1000. With many families feeling the pinch and putting off holidays, our Summer Boredom Buster promotion aims to bring some fun on rainy days!

"Recognising the educational and inspirational value of video games, we can foster well-rounded athletes and inspire lifelong passion for sports."

