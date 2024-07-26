DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 26-Jul-2024 / 10:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of Half-Year Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 26 July 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Half Year Results on Wednesday 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am (BST). The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (BST) on this date. -- For conference call details, please register here -- The webcast will be available here Please allow sufficient time for registration. The Group's Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am https://dalatahotelgroup.com ENDs ABOUT DALATA Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,094 rooms and a pipeline of 871 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 203 753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: NOR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 336858 EQS News ID: 1955241 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955241&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)