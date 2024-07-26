Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
26.07.24
08:02 Uhr
4,070 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Hotels/Tourismus
ISEQ-20
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
26.07.2024 11:37 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 
26-Jul-2024 / 10:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Notice of Half-Year Results 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
 
Dublin and London | 26 July 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Half 
Year Results on Wednesday 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am (BST). 
 
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am 
(BST) on this date. 
 
   -- For conference call details, please register here 
   -- The webcast will be available here 
 
Please allow sufficient time for registration. 
 
The Group's Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 4th 
September 2024 at 07.00 am https://dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 
ENDs 
 
 
ABOUT DALATA 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland 
and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy 
to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The 
Group's portfolio comprises 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron 
Hotels, with 12,094 rooms and a pipeline of 871 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of 
EUR607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the 
Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: 
www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc          investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  336858 
EQS News ID:  1955241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1955241&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
