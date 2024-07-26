Mobility Experts Launch New Engineering Firm SwitchBox

With a Robust Team of 15 Engineers, SwitchBox Handles Complex Development Projects for Established and Emerging Mobility Companies

DEXTER, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / SwitchBox announced its launch today as a new mobility-systems engineering firm, providing cutting-edge services and end-to-end product development for the mobility and energy sectors. The company is starting with almost a dozen customers who are following the team to this new venture.

SWBX-Team

The SwitchBox team assembled in the Dexter, Michigan, office.

"For the last year, we have been working with the engineering team who is starting SwitchBox. They have a powerful mix of cross-discipline senior talent that has enabled us to develop our system and exceed project deliverables," said customer Justin Lesniak, engineering director at Nivalis Energy Systems.

The SwitchBox team has decades of experience in product engineering in the advanced mobility and energy sectors. The company brings together under one roof the diverse disciplines of mechanical, electrical, software, and controls engineering.

Justin Goeglein is the founder and CEO of SwitchBox after holding management positions at leading engineering and mobility companies in the Ann Arbor area, including New Eagle, May Mobility, and Exro.

"Our team loves working with innovative companies to solve advanced engineering problems," said Goeglein. "I see a lot of potential for SwitchBox to grow with an environment for top engineering talent to have a big impact on the mobility and energy sectors - and have fun while doing it."

SwitchBox specializes in system design for model-based controls, embedded software and hardware, functional safety, and full-vehicle integration design and build, including electrical, thermal, and mechanical engineering. The company also offers product development consulting from conceptualization to implementation. The team has experience working with startups, Tier 1 suppliers, military, and OEM special projects, with the ability to generate simple solutions or more complex solutions requiring broad new thinking.

About SwitchBox

SwitchBox is a full-service engineering firm specializing in system design for energy and mobility. The company is dedicated to providing simple but creative ideas in end-to-end product development for its clients, with a goal of pushing industry adoption of new technology and providing exceptional support from project inception to production. SwitchBox is headquartered in Dexter, Michigan. For more information, visit www.switchboxtech.com or contact info@switchboxtech.com.

